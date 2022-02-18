Around the County Events

Staff Report

Kuehn's Ochante

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Dallas County Conservation Board is initiating a volunteer project “Kuehn’s Ochante,” which in Lakota means heartbeat. On Sunday, Feb 20, area residents will gather around a fire in the council ring at Kuehn Conservation Area and create a volunteer group to assist DCCB’s mission of preservation, protection and restoration. The first action is to restore the arbor in the Prairie Awakening-Awoke arena. Registration is required by visiting the Virtual Nature Exploration Hub on the DCCB website. If you are unable to attend this time, but would like to be involved in this program in the future, please register to be added to the contact list.

Central Iowa Jazz Combo

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present The Central Iowa Jazz Combo at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature experienced Central Iowa musicians playing jazz standards as well as jazz/funk and jazz/pop tunes. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Stargazing

7-8 p.m. Feb. 23-24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist under the star-filled skies to learn how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to assist in locating and identifying common constellations, and share a few sky stories. Program is dependent on a clear sky. Registration is required by visiting the Virtual Nature Exploration Hub on the DCCB website.

Mike Enos Benefit Fundraiser

5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Country Lane Lodge.

A benefit fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Country Lane Lodge for Mike Enos. Mike was involved in an explosion accident at home on Dec. 16. He is currently in the ICU Burn Unit in Iowa City. He has undergone several lengthy surgeries each week and has many more to come. Mike is the father of Claire and Grace and husband to his wife, Tanya. He is the owner of Waukee Power Equipment, a board member of Waukee Chamber of Commerce and is a proud supporter of Adel and Waukee communities.

Mother/Son Dance

6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School Gym.

The DCG After Prom Committee will host a glow night dance from 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the DCG High School Gym. The Mother/Son Dance is open to students in Optional-K through 5th grade. The cost is $20 per couple, $5 each additional child with cash or check being taken at the door. The cost includes glow accessories, dancing, one picture and light refreshments.

Daddy/Daughter Dance

6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School Gym.

The DCG After Prom Committee will host a glow night dance from 6:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the DCG High School Gym. The Daddy/Daughter Dance is open to students in Optional-K through 5th grade. The cost is $20 per couple, $5 each additional child with cash or check being taken at the door. The cost includes glow accessories, dancing, one picture and light refreshments.

2nd Annual Dance Team Showcase

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 at ADM High School North Gym.

The ADM Dance Team will be performing routines prepared throughout the season and even a few new ones during the 2nd Annual Dance Team Showcase on Monday, Feb. 26. The showcase will also feature special performances from Adel Tiger Cheer and the dance team's clinic participants. Admission is a $5 donation.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

Adel Community Blood Drive

1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2390 Meadow Rd, Adel.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Adel Community Blood Drive will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at the Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat

March 3-5 at Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry.

The annual Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat will be held at the Hotel Pattee for the first time this year. The idea originated as a joint effort between the Hotel Pattee staff and the group of guild members who meet weekly to create one-of-a-kind quilts for the hotel. Three days of sewing on individual projects will be highlighted by an educational instructional program on the national quilt designer Deb Tuckers technique. Visitors are invited to stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to check out the varied fiber techniques and skills of the guild members.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and statewide artists on Saturday, March 5. The art show is staying indoors and attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee and chat with artists about their craft and snag a few of art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Attendees are also invited to visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Granger Community Blood Drive

2-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Granger Community Blood Drive will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Granger Community Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

