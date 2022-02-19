Dallas County Achievers

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Buena Vista University

Several area students graduated in fall 2021 from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Students and their degrees are Nicholas Bender, of Granger, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business; Brandon Ruiz, of Perry, Bachelor of Arts in business; and Hope Reichter, of Adel, Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction.

Luther College

Area students named to the fall 2021 dean's list are senior Emily Frett, of Grimes; seniors Tom Altier and Emma Forbes, of Granger; and sophomore Cole Barrett, senior Sonja Barrett, junior Courtney McDermott and sophomore Jack Moriarty, of Waukee.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Area students named to the fall 2021 dean's list are senior Sarah Michelle Brady, of Adel; junior Sarah Jean Frett and sophomore Emma Lin Wagner, of Grimes; and freshman Will Broberg, senior Audrey Yvonne Coffey, freshman Grace Palmer and freshman Lydia Tobin, of Waukee.

University of Utah

Chloe Henrici and Aidan Dhawan, of Grimes, were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. Henrici is majoring in pre-health and kinesiology, and Dhawan is majoring in computer science.

Des Moines Area Community College

Several area residents were listed as eligible for the fall 2021 president's list. Eligible students and their majors are: