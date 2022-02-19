Dallas County Achievers
Buena Vista University
Several area students graduated in fall 2021 from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Students and their degrees are Nicholas Bender, of Granger, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business; Brandon Ruiz, of Perry, Bachelor of Arts in business; and Hope Reichter, of Adel, Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction.
Luther College
Area students named to the fall 2021 dean's list are senior Emily Frett, of Grimes; seniors Tom Altier and Emma Forbes, of Granger; and sophomore Cole Barrett, senior Sonja Barrett, junior Courtney McDermott and sophomore Jack Moriarty, of Waukee.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Area students named to the fall 2021 dean's list are senior Sarah Michelle Brady, of Adel; junior Sarah Jean Frett and sophomore Emma Lin Wagner, of Grimes; and freshman Will Broberg, senior Audrey Yvonne Coffey, freshman Grace Palmer and freshman Lydia Tobin, of Waukee.
University of Utah
Chloe Henrici and Aidan Dhawan, of Grimes, were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. Henrici is majoring in pre-health and kinesiology, and Dhawan is majoring in computer science.
Des Moines Area Community College
Several area residents were listed as eligible for the fall 2021 president's list. Eligible students and their majors are:
- Bouton resident Connor Post, electrical trades.
- Perry residents Nathaniel Gardner, business transfer; Cameron Onnen, human services; Seth Stetzel, fire protection technology; Rebecca Talbott, management; Christopher Vinzant, associate general studies; Tiffany Winey, accounting specialist; and Kolby Wolfe, business administration.
- Adel residents Roxanne Dardano, associate general studies; Emily Gard, psychology transfer; Hannah Peters, liberal arts; and Ashley Schaufenbuel, human services.
- Dallas Center residents Julie Meyers, surgical technology; Brandon Outhier, cybersecurity; and Kendall Ruth, liberal arts.
- Granger residents Jacob Bennett, liberal arts; Maria Croyle, elementary education transfer; and Rosalyn Lovell, liberal arts.
- Grimes residents Cayla Curtis, liberal arts; Rita Fredericks, medical laboratory technician; Renee Glendy, liberal arts; Kelli Hutt, liberal arts; Kevin Johnson, liberal arts; Taylor Johnson, fashion; Joel Mathers, cybersecurity;Brooke Moores, liberal arts; Lundin Morris, business transfer; Allyson Pohren, liberal arts; Alexander Romig, cybersecurity; Cavin Schlatter, liberal arts; Sarah Shaffer, elementary education transfer; and Jordan Smith, elementary education transfer.
- Stuart residents Justin Clarke, agribusiness; and Katherine Watson, human services.
- Van Meter residents Nicole Frohwein, liberal arts; and Jose Hernandez Diaz, web development.
- Waukee residents Jessica Ashcraft, liberal arts; Callie Borst, business transfer; Isaac Brown, associate general studies; Thomas Carroll, agribusiness; Charles Doud, liberal arts; Muhammed Fadel, engineering transfer; Isabella Graham, construction management; Taylor Harris, English transfer; Kathryne Huhn, associate general studies; Blaine Laswell, associate general studies; Shawn Lehan, elementary education transfer; Hannah Lisle, accounting specialist; Juan Martinez, graphic design; Stephanie Metz, liberal arts; Hailey Mickelson, liberal arts; Eric Mitchell, liberal arts; David Mueller, computer information systems; Edin Muminovic, liberal arts; Dhakshana Senthil Kumar, liberal arts; Ella Truman, associate degree nursing; McKenna Ussery, liberal arts; and Alexander Vang, computer information systems; Karen Victor, culinary arts
- Woodward residents Johnna Miller, associate general studies; Kara Neubauer, nurse aide; and Derek Parker, business transfer.