Adel Lions Club distributes flag project funds

The Adel Lions Club recently noted that its holiday flag project was a success.

The project received funding from local organizations and put out 2,189 flags on five holidays at a cost to residents of $25 for the year.

The Adel Boy Scouts, Adel Girl Scouts and ADM Girls Softball Association helped distribute and take down the flags each holiday. The Adel Lions Club passed out donations at the Feb. 16 meeting to each group based on their participation level. The Adel Boy Scouts received $7,300, Adel Girl Scouts received $1,200 and the ADM Girls Softball Association received $1,500. A total of $10,000 was given.

Residents can renew by visiting adellionsclub.org. The club now offers an option for residents to “auto-renew” annually if they wish. The club’s goal is to have 2,500 flags this year with proceeds going to community projects.