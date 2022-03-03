Around the County Events

Staff Report

Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat

March 3-5 at Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry.

The annual Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat will be held at the Hotel Pattee for the first time this year. The idea originated as a joint effort between the Hotel Pattee staff and the group of guild members who meet weekly to create one-of-a-kind quilts for the hotel. Three days of sewing on individual projects will be highlighted by an educational instructional program on the national quilt designer Deb Tuckers technique. Visitors are invited to stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to check out the varied fiber techniques and skills of the guild members.

Dine-In Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 25, April 1, 8 at St. John's Catholic Church, Adel.

Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel is bringing its dine-in fish fry back and take-out meals will also be available. The menu will include hand battered fish, French fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per plate, with a $30 family maximum. A free-will offering beer and wine bar will also be open for the dine-in guests.

Fish Fry

5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent, starting March 4, at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and statewide artists on Saturday, March 5. The art show is staying indoors and attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee and chat with artists about their craft and snag a few art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Attendees are also invited to visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

2022 Red & Black Bash

6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Country Lane Lodge.

The ADM Alumni Association will present the third annual Red & Black Bash Fundraiser on Saturday, March 5. The evening will be centered around the ADM community and ADM alumni, ADM residents with alumni children or future alumni children and all ADM community supporters are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m. Snappy's Stick Fire BBQ with be onsite with meal options for purchase. Light complimentary snacks, complimentary beer and beverages will be provided throughout the night. Enjoy live music by South of Society beginning at 8 p.m. Tiger themed and locally sourced raffle and silent auction items will be featured. All proceeds from the bash will go towards the restoration of Adel's 151 year old Victory Bell. The event is for adults (21+) and all tickets are nonrefundable. Presale tickets are $30 and tickets at the door are $35.

Woodward Lions Breakfast Fundraiser

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Lions Club will host a breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until sold out, on Sunday, March 6. The menu includes French toast, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee. Adults are $7, children under 10 are $5 and children three and under are free. Proceeds will go towards senior scholarships and community service projects. Call 515-422-1627 to place to-go orders.

Granger Community Blood Drive

2-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Granger Community Blood Drive will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Granger Community Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Spotter Training

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Dallas County Emergency Management, 25747 N Ave., Adel.

The National Weather Service and local county emergency managers host spotter training classes across Iowa every spring. The courses run about an hour, they’re open to anyone and they’re free. The first class will be held on March 15 in Adel.

Redfield Firemen's Soup Supper

4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Redfield Legion Hall.

The Redfield Firemen's Soup Supper will be held on Thursday, March 17. The menu will include chili, potato soup and a dessert. A free-will donation will be taken.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

