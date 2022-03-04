ADM advances 18 students to individual state speech
COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS
Special to Dallas County News
The ADM Speech Team advanced 18 performers to the 2022 State Individual Events Contest. The Tigers competed at the District Individual Speech Competition in Earlham on Saturday, Feb. 26. The team earned 21 “1” ratings and three “2” ratings.
The following students will move onto the Individual Speech Competition, which will be held on Saturday, March 12 at ADM High School. Congratulations to the following students and coaches Jacque Seidl, Ben Feltes and Emma Bedard.
Seniors
- Courtney Baldwin
- Lauren Brady
- Emma Briley
- Bailey Christensen (double entered)
- Mindy Deitrick
- Haley Gonzalez
- Callie Hazel (double entered)
Juniors
- Nazrin Guliyeva
- Avery Miller
- Mercedes Norris
- Alexa Seidl (Double Entered)
Sophomores
- Kaylin Dains
- Autumn Hupp
- Lily Kruse
- Jadah Manning
Freshman
- Ella Greer
- Kayleigh Nau
- Payton Taylor