ADM advances 18 students to individual state speech

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM Speech Team advanced 18 performers to the 2022 State Individual Events Contest. The Tigers competed at the District Individual Speech Competition in Earlham on Saturday, Feb. 26. The team earned 21 “1” ratings and three “2” ratings.

The following students will move onto the Individual Speech Competition, which will be held on Saturday, March 12 at ADM High School. Congratulations to the following students and coaches Jacque Seidl, Ben Feltes and Emma Bedard.

Seniors

Courtney Baldwin

Lauren Brady

Emma Briley

Bailey Christensen (double entered)

Mindy Deitrick

Haley Gonzalez

Callie Hazel (double entered)

Juniors

Nazrin Guliyeva

Avery Miller

Mercedes Norris

Alexa Seidl (Double Entered)

Sophomores

Kaylin Dains

Autumn Hupp

Lily Kruse

Jadah Manning

Freshman