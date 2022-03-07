ADM Scholarship Foundation announces February Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

Spring break will be here soon. Then just a couple months until the walk down the aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance.” That means graduating seniors are making their decisions for the future—four year college, technical school, choice of career. The ADM Scholarship Foundation will be presenting scholarships to well deserving graduates at the commencement ceremony. The foundation was formed in 1985 to assist graduating students of ADM in the cost of their future education. Over 800 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000.

The ADM teachers and coaches along with the Scholarship Foundation are pleased to announce the names of the students who have excelled academically and/or athletically in their areas of achievement for the month of February.

Student of the Month

Callie Hazel — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Holly Mattes and Sophie Danner

Fine Arts

(Ac Dec) Jadah Manning and Lucas Neppl — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

David Finnegan — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

Avery Miller — Adel TV and Appliance

Boys Basketball

Brevin Doll — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Kirsten Kilker — Big Al’s BBQ

Dance

Haley Johnson — Fareway

Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year.