Around the County Events

Staff Report

Fish Fry - Waukee

5-7 p.m. March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

A dine-in or carry-out fish fry will be held every Friday during Lent in the parish hall at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. St. Boniface Knights of Columbus, Council 4009 will be serving fried cod, fried shrimp, baked tilapia, cheese pizza, spaghetti, breakfast potatoes, coleslaw and drinks. The cost is $12 adults, $7 kids ages 3-10, $45 maximum for immediate family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7:30 p.m. March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Spotter Training

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Dallas County Emergency Management, 25747 N Ave., Adel.

The National Weather Service Des Moines office and Dallas County Emergency Management are collaborating again for an in-person Storm Spotter Training during Severe Weather Awareness Week. Storm Spotter volunteers are important to the community to provide severe weather reports. Spotters relay their reports to the NWS as they see it unfolding, and forecasters use this information to track storms and alert the public to dangerous weather situations. The Dallas County Training will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Adel. The public is encouraged to attend, registration is not required. If you are not able to make this training, but still want to be a Storm Spotter, the NWS has other options for you to attend.

Redfield Firemen's Soup Supper

4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Redfield Legion Hall.

The Redfield Firemen's Soup Supper will be held on Thursday, March 17. The menu will include chili, potato soup and a dessert. A free-will donation will be taken.

Spring Equinox Sunset Celebration

7-8 p.m. (sunset is at 7:26) Sunday, March 20 at Hanging Rock.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge to observe and celebrate the sunset of Summer Solstice on Sunday, March 20. The meaning of the word solstice is “sol”- sun and “stice”- to stand still. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Come explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Often times the woodcocks join our celebration and participants get to witness the aerial flight display and call of their mating behavior. No registration required.

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, April 1, 8 at St. John's Catholic Church, Adel.

Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel is bringing its dine-in fish fry back and take-out meals will also be available. The menu will include hand battered fish, French fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per plate, with a $30 family maximum. A free-will offering beer and wine bar will also be open for the dine-in guests.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.