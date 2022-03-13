Dallas Center receives 2022 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award

COURTESY OF HEALTHIEST STATE INITIATIVE

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Healthiest State Initiative Annual Awards virtual ceremony on Feb. 17. The award recognizes Dallas Center for its accomplishments in health improvement initiatives within the community.

“We are pleased to present the 2022 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award to Dallas Center,” said Laura Jackson, Wellmark’s chief health officer. “The work that has been done to improve the health and wellness of our state is to be celebrated. And because this work is so important, Dallas Center will receive $5,000 to continue improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of their community.”

Some noteworthy achievements in Dallas Center include:

Establishing the Pop-Up Produce initiative that provides weekly fruit and vegetable distribution in the community.

Creation of six school garden beds where local third-grade students planted and harvested produce.

A local grocer expanded the fresh produce section and added a new cooler.

Creation of an inclusive playground with a new parking lot and sidewalks to support the playground and link sports fields.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award winner,” said Cindy Reisselman with the city of Dallas Center. “We enjoy reviewing the progress — and borrowing the ideas — of other towns that are working to make their communities happier and healthier. We will continue to search for effective ways to encourage citizens of all ages to eat healthier, move more, and participate in groups that support each other.”

To find out more information about this initiative, visit Wellmark.com/HealthyHometown.