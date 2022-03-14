DCG's Kaylin Petrak receives Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award

COURTESY OF IOWA BANKERS ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

Five Iowa high school seniors received a 2022 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa High School Girls Basketball State Tournament on March 4-5 in Des Moines. One student from each class was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of her choice.

Scholarship recipients included:

Class 1A: Meredith Tigges, Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona

Class 2A: Kaylee Davis, Central Lyon High School, Rock Rapids

Class 3A: Zavyr Metzger, West Lyon Community School, Inwood

Class 4A: Kaylin Petrak, Dallas Center-Grimes High School, Grimes

Class 5A: Meredith Rieker, Valley High School, West Des Moines

Scholarship recipients are selected each year based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“We’re proud to support the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and to recognize these student-athletes with this scholarship award. They’re deserving not only because of how they excel on the court, but also for their classroom achievements and community leadership,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Iowa bankers strive to help Iowans reach their financials goals. We hope that with this scholarship the winners are better able to fund their higher education, so they can learn new skills and continue serving their Iowa communities.”

For more than three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Awards in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student-athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $290,000 in scholarships since the program began.