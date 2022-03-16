Waukee Public Library Art Gallery to reopen April 2

COURTESY OF THE WAUKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to Dallas County News

The Waukee Public Library Art Gallery, previously closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, is reopening on Saturday, April 2. The gallery, located inside the library’s public Coal Mine Meeting Room, is a space to display collections from local and regional artists as well as relevant traveling exhibits.

The first exhibit of 2022 is a selection of pieces from “90 Heroes: Masked Portraits,” a collection of drawings artist Julie Houghton completed in early 2021, of people in the community wearing face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. “90 Heroes: Masked Portraits” will be on display April 2-26.

Other exhibits scheduled include: “From Iowa to the 7 Summits: Adventures at Altitude” from mountain climber and photographer Jen Loeb, on display May 1-June 11, with the accompanying presentation “Seeking the 7 Summits: Iowa Climber Jen Loeb” at 1 p.m. on June 11. And “Lost in the Weeds” from illustrator Kelsey Wilson will be on display June 12-28, with an accompanying “Botanical Drawing” class scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 28.

Professional and amateur artists, as well as art organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit in the gallery. Interested artists can submit an application on the library’s website at waukeepubliclibrary.org/artgallery.