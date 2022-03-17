Around the County Events

Staff Report

Adel Spring Open House

March 17-19 at Adel businesses.

The Adel Spring Open House will be held from March 17-19. Businesses offering specials and discounts include Real Deals, Azalea Lane Boutique, Hazel Mae Floral, Pink Wing Bakery, Adel HealthMart, Adel Flowers and Gifts, Roots Nutrition and The Morning Grind.

Fish Fry - Waukee

5-7 p.m. March 18, 25 and April 1, 8 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

A dine-in or carry-out fish fry will be held every Friday during Lent in the parish hall at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. St. Boniface Knights of Columbus, Council 4009 will be serving fried cod, fried shrimp, baked tilapia, cheese pizza, spaghetti, breakfast potatoes, coleslaw and drinks. The cost is $12 adults, $7 kids ages 3-10, $45 maximum for immediate family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7:30 p.m. March 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of spring markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – March 19, April 17 and May 21 – to hold us over until the summer season begins in June. Stock up on items from your favorite Perry Farmers Market vendors, including Guatemalan coffee, black walnuts, jams and jellies, baked goods and handcrafted items.

3rd Sunday Program: Century & Heritage Farms

2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum will host a series of programs on third Sundays, beginning Sunday, March 20. The programs will cover a variety of topics of interest to our community. The inaugural 3rd Sunday Program will be Century & Heritage Farms at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum. Our guests are local Heritage and Century farmers, who will share their 150-year and 100-year farm histories. Next month: Traditional and Modern Quilting, with an opportunity to learn how to quilt. Join us monthly as we explore and share at these free programs. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Equinox Sunset Celebration

7-8 p.m. (sunset is at 7:26) Sunday, March 20 at Hanging Rock.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge to observe and celebrate the sunset of Summer Solstice on Sunday, March 20. The meaning of the word solstice is “sol”- sun and “stice”- to stand still. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Come explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Often times the woodcocks join our celebration and participants get to witness the aerial flight display and call of their mating behavior. No registration required.

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, April 1, 8 at St. John's Catholic Church, Adel.

Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel is bringing its dine-in fish fry back and take-out meals will also be available. The menu will include hand battered fish, French fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per plate, with a $30 family maximum. A free-will offering beer and wine bar will also be open for the dine-in guests.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

