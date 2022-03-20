Dallas County to observe Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa March 21-25

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Dallas County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Iowa Emergency Management Association have joined together to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa.

Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 21-25, is an opportunity to highlight the importance of being aware of, and prepared for, severe weather. It is also an ideal time to review your family’s emergency plan, check the contents of your emergency kit and sign up to receive alerts to stay weather aware.

The mission of the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is to promote whole community preparedness through a collaborative, comprehensive effort to prepare, mitigate, respond and recover from all hazards.

Each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week has a different focus:

Monday – Severe thunderstorms

Tuesday – Weather warnings

Wednesday – Tornadoes

Thursday – Family preparedness

Friday – Flash floods

The annual statewide tornado drill will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23. In the event of severe weather, the drill will be postponed to 10 a.m. on March 24. Additional information about the tornado drill can be found on local NWS websites.

For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit www.beready.iowa.gov, the Dallas County Emergency Management website, and follow Dallas County Emergency Management on Facebook.

Follow HSEMD, IEMA and NWS on social media using the hashtag #IAwx and #ReadyIowa.