Around the County Events

Staff Report

Fish Fry - Waukee

5-7 p.m. March 25 and April 1, 8 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

A dine-in or carry-out fish fry will be held every Friday during Lent in the parish hall at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. St. Boniface Knights of Columbus, Council 4009 will be serving fried cod, fried shrimp, baked tilapia, cheese pizza, spaghetti, breakfast potatoes, coleslaw and drinks. The cost is $12 adults, $7 kids ages 3-10, $45 maximum for immediate family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7:30 p.m. March 25 and April 1, 8, 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, April 1, 8 at St. John's Catholic Church, Adel.

Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel is bringing its dine-in fish fry back and take-out meals will also be available. The menu will include hand battered fish, French fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per plate, with a $30 family maximum. A free-will offering beer and wine bar will also be open for the dine-in guests.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

North Dallas County Job Fair

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Woodward-Granger High School gymnasium

Woodward Public Library will be sponsoring a North Dallas County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Woodward-Granger High School gym. It is the hope of the library that in the continuing goal to get information to people that this will join together employers looking for employees, and people looking for jobs or to see what types of jobs are available in the community. Employers will be set up in the gym and visitors may visit with representatives of local businesses to discover types of jobs, pay ranges and benefits available. Many businesses have jobs available that are not necessarily what is expected or associated with that type of business. One example could be nursing homes, of course there is nursing and care giving, but, there is also housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, kitchen, activity department and even reception jobs available. Jobs available for teens through retirement age. Other businesses also have “hidden” job opportunities. For more information, call 515-612-6682, or email at wpljobfair@gmail.com. Information is also available from the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636.

Re-Awakening History Through Our Own Stories

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will introduce a new program series later this month, thanks to grant funding from the State Historical Society, Inc. The program, “Re-Awakening History Through Our Own Stories,” will take place as five monthly programs, exploring how living in a small Midwestern town influences family, education, work, faith and loss. The program series will be free to the public. The first program will explore the theme of Family and will take place from 6-8 p.m. on March 29. The program will be presented by Hometown Heritage Board Member Rev. Andrea Brownlee of First Christian Church.

Perry Spring Open House

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Perry businesses.

Shop Perry businesses for new spring items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Some shop hours may vary. Spring has sprung and Perry shops have just what you're looking for to freshen up your space and wardrobe to get ready for the new season. Shop new styles, décor and more.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.