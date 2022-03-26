ADM speech students advance to All-State Festival

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM Speech Team hosted the Southwest State Individual Speech contest on March 12. ADM had 18 performers perform in 21 events and 14 of those events received 1's at the contest.

Lauren Brady (Prose) and Alexa Seidl (Expository Address) were nominated to perform at the All-State Festival on Monday, March 28 at UNI. Please join us in congratulating the ADM Speech team performers on a great speech season!