ADM speech students advance to All-State Festival
COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS
Special to Dallas County News
The ADM Speech Team hosted the Southwest State Individual Speech contest on March 12. ADM had 18 performers perform in 21 events and 14 of those events received 1's at the contest.
Lauren Brady (Prose) and Alexa Seidl (Expository Address) were nominated to perform at the All-State Festival on Monday, March 28 at UNI. Please join us in congratulating the ADM Speech team performers on a great speech season!