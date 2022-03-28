ADM Jazz Choir to perform at Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

ADM's Varsity Jazz Choir Amp has been selected to perform at the 2022 Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships, hosted by Valley High School on Tuesday, March 29.

The choir was selected by a panel of adjudicators from a video submission of two songs in their set. Amp is one of eight choirs from across Iowa in the 3A division. Amp will perform at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Valley High School's Staplin Performing Arts Center. It is a significant honor to be selected among the very best of high school vocal jazz programs in the state of Iowa. ADM students have worked hard and are excited to see what the competition holds for them.

The vocal jazz group is made up of seniors Averi Brady, Sarah DenHerder, Brookelyn Evans, Doc Gardiner, Callie Hazel, Quinton Kimrey, Carly Kuhse, Michael Payne, and Maya Shirley-Brown; juniors Lily Frana, Hunter Hughes, Pierson Lee, Jacob Reisetter, and Michael Vandermark; and in the rhythm section senior Nick Blum on electric bass and sophomore Owen Embree on drumset. The group is directed by Becca Cassel and accompanied on piano by Sarah McKeever.

This is the seventh time in the last 10 years that Amp has been selected, receiving as high as third place honors in 2016. The first vocal jazz competition was held in 2007 and was titled "The Best Of Iowa Jazz Choir Showcase." In 2010 the name was changed to the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships.

The event was to help promote the growth of vocal jazz in Iowa by providing a venue where jazz choirs of all classes could perform representing the best vocal jazz programs in their respective classes. Over the years, schools considering the addition of vocal jazz grew and many districts added programs for students.

In 2017, 32 ensembles from school districts around the state of Iowa were represented at the championships. The event continues to grow and recognize the outstanding student musicians and directors in the state who devote their time and talents to vocal jazz.