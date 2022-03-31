ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

It is that time of year in Iowa—sunshine and 70 degree weather and the next day there is snow. Even so our coaches and students are preparing for the spring outdoor athletic events—sometimes in the rain, sometimes in the snow and, we hope often, in the sunshine. This spring has been busy for all the students. Special recognition goes to the speech team for doing well in the state speech competition and accolades to the band members for another successful Parade of Bands. Also to the members of the choirs for their excellent spring concerts.

The Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation, along with local businesses, are proud to announce the following students who have excelled academically and athletically in their areas of achievement in the month of March 2022.

Student of the Month

Sarah DenHerder — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Sam Hlas and Monica Thomas

Fine Arts - Speech

Bailey Christensen and Alexa Seidl — Lincoln Savings Bank

Spring golf, soccer and track students of the month for March will be announced in April due to competition not starting until March.

Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. The foundation formed in 1985 provides scholarships to deserving ADM graduates going on to post-secondary education. A total of $786,000 in scholarships has been granted to over 800 students. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year.