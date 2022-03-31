Dallas County Farm Bureau announces 2022 scholarship recipients

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY FARM BUREAU

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Dallas County Farm Bureau recently announced the four high school senior students awarded a monetary scholarship to further their agricultural careers.

Scholarship recipients include:

Hallie Henfling, daughter of Heather Rowe and Ryan Henfling of Minburn. She has been involved in FFA, sports and student council and plans to attend Iowa State University, majoring in animal science with a minor in pre-vet. Hallie was chosen from the scholarship committee for her application to be sent onto Iowa Farm Bureau for further selection with additional scholarship dollars.

Cody Felt, son of Dave and Jen Felt of Adel. Cody plans to attend Iowa State University majoring in agriculture studies, minoring in ag business.

Kate Schaefer, daughter of Jen and Tim Schaefer of Adel. Kate will be attending the college of her choice and majoring in agriculture communications.

Cooper Greenslade, son of Nick and Shelby Greenslade of Adel. Cooper will be attending South Dakota State University and majoring in animal science pre-vet.

Four returning college students also received scholarships, including Clair Lauterbach, Kassidy Bremer, Seth Entriken and Lynnsey Dickson.

Students will be announced and checks will be handed out at the Annual Dallas County Farm Bureau membership appreciation picnic.

Applicants were selected based on academic standing, leadership experience, civic involvement and their commitment to rural Iowa and the agricultural community.

“I want to thank the Dallas County Farm Bureau for providing this scholarship opportunity,” Hallie Henfling said. “Agriculture is something that is important to me, my family, our county and state, and I’m excited to see how I can contribute to this industry in the future.”