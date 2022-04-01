ADM Drama Department to present 'Parker and the City in the Sea' and 'Laughing Stock' April 8-10

COURTESY OF ADM DRAMA DEPARTMENT

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM High School Drama Department will present two one-act plays in an evening celebrating the imagination: "Parker and the City in the Sea" by Ian August (Uproar Theatrics) and "Laughing Stock" by Bradley Hayward (Heuer Publishing LLC). The performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the ADM High School Auditorium, 801 Nile Kinnick Dr. South, Adel.

“The evening will have you laughing and crying as these diverse plays explore how imagination can protect you or expand your life in new ways,” said ADM Drama Director Molly Longman. “'Parker and the City in the Sea' is about a brother and sister searching for something to heal the deep wounds that life has inflicted. 'Laughing Stock' uses imagination to show that life is what you make it in this madcap comedy."

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and ADM staff members. ADM Drama Department is doing online ticket sales and reserved seating for this production. It is highly recommended that people buy ahead of time. Reserve your seats, print your tickets and bring them to the theatre. Your ticket will be scanned at the door. (Tickets will also be sold at the door, but the drama department highly recommends purchasing online ahead of time. Door sales will be cash or check only.)

Come and support the talented students on April 8-10. Follow the production with ADM Drama Department on Facebook or @ADMTheater on Twitter. For more information, contact Molly Longman at mlongman@adm.k12.ia.us.