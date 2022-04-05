Dallas County Coalitions recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY COALITIONS

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Coalitions (Children’s Advocacy Council, Community partnerships for Protecting Children and 4Rkids Early Childhood Iowa) recognizes the importance of community-based support for all children and families during National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together.”

April 2022 marks the third year CAP Month occurs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk to our nation’s children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty remains high. COVID-19 adds stress that can overload parents and caregivers, such as loss of employment, loss of income due to lack of paid leave, the necessity of new childcare and schooling arrangements, and food insecurity.

Throughout CAP Month, Prevent Child Abuse Iowa, its parent organization Prevent Child Abuse America, alongside other chapters, affiliates, and supporting organizations are using the community garden metaphor to reinforce the message that “Every day, we help families and children thrive.”

Prevent Child Abuse Iowa recommends the following ways that people everywhere can dig in and help raise awareness and impact virtually during this year’s CAP Month:

The whole month of April, look for the Child Abuse Prevention banner “Protecting Children is Everyone’s Business” which will be located at the Human Services building near Hwy 169 in Dallas County. Pinwheel vases will be located at the 11 libraries in Dallas County.

During the month of April, communities are encouraged to wear blue to honor those children who have been affected by abuse and neglect, and to show support of keeping kids safe.

Follow Prevent Child Abuse Iowa on social media and share our posts throughout April. Encourage friends and family to do the same. Use the hashtags #GrowingBetterTogether and #CAPMonth to signify your commitment to helping children, families, and entire communities to thrive.

April 4-10: Dime a Donut – Every donut you purchase benefits Dallas County Children’s Advocacy Council! Waukee Hy-Vee, 1005 E Hickman, Waukee

For more ways to get involved in CAP Month, visit the Dallas County Children's Advocacy Council Facebook page.