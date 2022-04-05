Waukee Area Christian Services begins offering clothing following merger with Dallas County Closet

COURTESY OF WAUKEE AREA CHRISTIAN SERVICES

Special to Dallas County News

For the past 16 years Waukee Area Christian Services has been meeting food, medical and other needs in Dallas County. Thanks to a recent merger, this week the organization has begun meeting children’s clothing needs, too.

When the leadership of Dallas County Closet decided to retire after several years of operation, WACS agreed to merge the closet into its operation at 1155 S.E. Boone Drive in Waukee. The merger was effective on April 1.

“We’ve been working with WACS for years, sharing resources and referring clients,” explained Ruth Heithoff, former president of the Dallas County Closet. “To combine the ability to shop for food and clothing under one roof makes sense for everyone.”

Melissa Stimple, WACS executive director, said that the clothing closet offered by WACS will give their clients direct and discreet access to needed clothing free of charge.

“We’re grateful to provide this additional service," she said.

Initially the clothing closet will offer children and tween sizes 4-16 only as those are the sizes that have historically been in highest demand. Stimple said it has been shown that students wearing suitable clothing are able to focus on their schoolwork without feeling self-conscious about their lack of clean or well-fitting clothes.

Other food pantry wrap-around services offered by WACS include basic hygiene products, medical care, emergency financial assistance, the Dwelling Place stable housing program, case management, client assistance with outside services and seasonal bonus programs.

WACS also shares facilities with the Women, Infants and Children program.

On April 29 the community will come together to celebrate the merging of the two nonprofit organizations during WACS’ 2022 Creating Connections Gala fundraiser. Founders and key leaders of the Dallas Clothing Closet will be honored and recognition given to board members, donors and volunteers who made the organization a large success.