Around the County Events

Fish Fry - Waukee

5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

A dine-in or carry-out fish fry will be held every Friday during Lent in the parish hall at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. St. Boniface Knights of Columbus, Council 4009 will be serving fried cod, fried shrimp, baked tilapia, cheese pizza, spaghetti, breakfast potatoes, coleslaw and drinks. The cost is $12 adults, $7 kids ages 3-10, $45 maximum for immediate family.

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at St. John's Catholic Church, Adel.

Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel is bringing its dine-in fish fry back and take-out meals will also be available. The menu will include hand battered fish, French fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per plate, with a $30 family maximum. A free-will offering beer and wine bar will also be open for the dine-in guests.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7:30 p.m. April 8, 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

ADM presents two one-act plays

April 8-10 at ADM High School Auditorium, 801 Nile Kinnick Dr. South, Adel.

The ADM High School Drama Department will present two one-act plays on April 8-10, "Parker and the City in the Sea" and "Laughing Stock" The performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and ADM staff members. ADM Drama Department is doing online ticket sales and reserved seating for this production. It is highly recommended that people buy ahead of time at admhs.booktix.com. Reserve your seats, print your tickets and bring them to the theatre. Your ticket will be scanned at the door. (Tickets will also be sold at the door, but the drama department highly recommends purchasing online ahead of time. Door sales will be cash or check only.)

Perry Fine Arts Series presents OPERA Iowa's 'Arias in Concert'

7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Perry High School's Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting OPERA Iowa’s "Arias in Concert" at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. Area residents will have the chance to hear one of Iowa’s premier performing arts organizations when OPERA Iowa, Des Moines Metro Opera’s educational touring troupe, arrives on April 8 at the Performing Arts Center. The performance is sponsored by the Perry Fine Arts. The concert is free. Donations are accepted.

Easter Bunny Visits

9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at Waukee Hy-Vee.

The Easter Bunny will be at Hy-Vee Waukee from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. Stop by and take a picture and join Hy-Vee Waukee for some fun kids activities.

BBQ Fundraiser

4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Adel Masonic Lodge, 411 S 12th St.

The Adel Masonic Lodge will sponsor a BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, April 9. Food from Snappy's BBQ will be available for a free-will donation will all proceeds going to the Adel Fire Department, Dallas County EMS and St. Florian's Youth Camp. Dallas County EMS and the Adel Fire Department will also have demonstrations during the fundraiser.

Minburn American Legion Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St., Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host a fish fry on Saturday, April 9 at the Washington Township School. The menu will include fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine-in, carry-out, or drive-up service will be available. A free-will donation will be taken. Proceeds from the legion's fish fries are used to support local veterans activities and community projects.

Van Meter Legion Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10 at Van Meter Legion.

A Van Meter Legion Breakfast will be served on Sunday, April 10. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds benefitting the Van Meter Boy Scout Troop 120. The menu will include made-to-order omelettes and all the fixings.

Dog Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Adel Dog Park.

The Adel Parks and Recreation Department will host the first Dog Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the Adel Dog Park. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. Dogs must remain on leash.

Adel Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Kinnick Feller Park.

The Adel Kiwanis will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 10 at Kinnick Feller Park. Attendees are asked to bring food food donations for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. The event will feature prizes, fire trucks, photo ops and the Easter Bunny. The hunt will be broken into three age groups: ages 0-3 at 3 p.m., ages 4-6 at 3:30 p.m. and ages 7-10 at 4 p.m.

'Egg' Your Yard

Saturday, April 16 around Adel.

The ADM Fine Arts Boosters will "egg" your FRONT yard with candy-filled eggs the Saturday night before Easter, April 16, so you can have your own personal hunt on Easter morning. In case of inclement weather, a package of filled eggs will be delivered to your door for an indoor hunt. The event is a fundraiser for the ADM Fine Arts Boosters and the fine arts in the ADM School District. For more details and to sign up, visit admfinearts.org/eggs

