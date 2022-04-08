Easter egg hunts set across Dallas County

Staff Report

There are plenty of opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny and search for Easter eggs in the Dallas County area this month.

Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bunny Visits

When: 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9

Where: Kennybrook Village, 200 SW Brookside Dr., Grimes

Info: Come to Kennybrook Village to participate in an Easter egg hunt and fill those Easter baskets. The egg hunt will begin at around 2:15 p.m. The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.

Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, April 10

Where: Adel Dog Park

Info: The Adel Parks and Recreation Department will host the first Dog Easter Egg Hunt on April 10. The rules of the egg hunt include keeping dogs on leash, walking them to the first egg, talking to them and pointing at the egg to attract their attention. When the dogs touch the egg with his nose or paw, their owners can pick it up and give them a treat. The Easter Bunny will also be hand for photos.

Adel Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

When: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, April 10

Where: Kinnick Feller Park, Adel

Info: The Adel Kiwanis will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 10 at Kinnick Feller Park. Attendees are asked to bring food donations for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. The event will feature prizes, fire trucks, photo ops and the Easter Bunny. The hunt will be broken into three age groups: ages 0-3 at 3 p.m., ages 4-6 at 3:30 p.m. and ages 7-10 at 4 p.m.

Grimes Easter Eggstravaganza

When: 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Grimes Community Complex, 410 SE Main St., Grimes

Info: The Grimes Easter Eggstravaganza will kick off at 9 a.m. on April 16 with the following activities: face painting, balloon artist, close-up magician, games, animals and a coloring contest with prizes. The egg hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Food will be available through the Grimes Lions Club. The eggstravaganza is hosted by Crossroads Community Church and sponsored by many amazing local businesses. Due to the generosity of sponsors, this event remains free, but attendees are asked to bring non-perishable donations for the Grimes Storehouse.

Adel Acres Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Adel Acres

Info: Adel Acres is planning on hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on April 16. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and attendees are asked to arrive around 9:30-9:40 a.m. to get kids organized into their respective groups. Prizes will be handed out. In the event of rain, the Easter egg hunt will be held the next weekend on April 23.

Minburn Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Rogers Park, Minburn

Info: Join the Minburn Public Library, with help from the Minburn Fire Department, for the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. The sections are divided by age groups. the hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m.

Perry Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Wiese Park, Perry

Info: Perry Parks and Recreation will be holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 in Wiese Park. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at 10 a.m. The McCreary Center will not provide a camera, so parents make sure to bring your camera if you would like to take a picture. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. The hunt is for kids ages 2-8. This event is free to all families and offers free candy and prizes donated by local businesses.

Redfield Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: City Park, Redfield

Info: The annual Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. in the City Park.

Seasonal Fun Easter Event

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Walnut Street, Dallas Center

Info: Join the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee for the 2022 Easter Event. The event includes an Easter egg hunt at Heritage Park, Easter Bunny visits, hot chocolate and kids crafts.

St. Peter Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: St. Peter Lutheran Church of Grimes

Info: St. Peter Lutheran Church of Grimes will host an outdoor Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Bring a basket or bag to collect your eggs and join us for this fun event. All ages of kids are welcome, though registration is required at signup.com/go/yRvDwNP.

Waukee Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Waukee Centennial Park

Info: Hop over and fill your baskets full of candy at Waukee’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt starts at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Enjoy thousands of eggs and pieces of candy at this popular event. Watch for the special golden prize eggs. The crowd will be divided into three age groups at Centennial Park: ages 4 and under, greenspace west of Field #3; ages 5-7, Fields #2 and #3; ages 8-10, Field #1. Registration is not required.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Woodward Public Library

Info: The Woodward Public Library and the Woodward Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt. Come to the library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Free books will also be available. The hunt is for children up to fifth grade.

Granger Easter Egg Hunt

When: 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Granger Parks and Rec Field

Info: Stone Bridge Church and Granger Nursing Home will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at the Granger Parks and Recreation field. Thousands of candy-filled eggs will be available for the kids of Granger. The Easter Bunny will be there along with special prize giveaways.

Van Meter Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Johnson Park, Van Meter

Info: The Van Meter Parks and Recreation Board are sponsoring an Easter egg hunt. Candy and treats will be available for kids under age 10.

Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee Easter Egg Hunt

When: 4 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee,

Info: Families with children age 3 through fifth grade are invited to join the Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee on the south lawn for an Easter egg hunt.