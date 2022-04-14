Around the County Events

Staff Report

'Egg' Your Yard

Saturday, April 16 around Adel.

The ADM Fine Arts Boosters will "egg" your front yard with candy-filled eggs the Saturday night before Easter, April 16, so you can have your own personal hunt on Easter morning. In case of inclement weather, a package of filled eggs will be delivered to your door for an indoor hunt. The event is a fundraiser for the ADM Fine Arts Boosters and the fine arts in the ADM School District. For more details and to sign up, visit admfinearts.org/eggs.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7:30 p.m. April 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Dallas Center Rotary Easter Breakfast

7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Memorial Hall.

The Dallas Center Rotary Club will host its annual Easter breakfast on Saturday, April 16. Rotarians will be flipping pancakes and dishing eggs and sausages from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Memorial Hall, leaving plenty of time for families to enjoy the rest of the Easter festivities planned by the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee. The cost is $6 per person and funds raised are used by the Rotary Club of Dallas Center to support scholarships and many projects around town.

Adel Rotary Toll Road

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at intersection of Main Street and Highway 169, Adel.

The Rotary Club of Adel invites all to stop by the Toll Road at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 169 in Adel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 to contribute to its fundraiser to benefit the ADM Summer Reading Program and other community projects, like the food pantry and the Adel Public Library.

Grimes Easter Eggstravaganza

9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Grimes Community Complex, 410 SE Main St., Grimes.

The Grimes Easter Eggstravaganza will kick off at 9 a.m. on April 16 with the following activities: face painting, balloon artist, close-up magician, games, animals and a coloring contest with prizes. The egg hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Food will be available through the Grimes Lions Club. The eggstravaganza is hosted by Crossroads Community Church and sponsored by many amazing local businesses. Due to the generosity of sponsors, this event remains free, but attendees are asked to bring non-perishable donations for the Grimes Storehouse.

Adel Acres Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Adel Acres.

Adel Acres is planning on hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on April 16. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and attendees are asked to arrive around 9:30-9:40 a.m. to get kids organized into their respective groups. Prizes will be handed out. In the event of rain, the Easter egg hunt will be held the next weekend on April 23.

Minburn Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Rogers Park.

Info: Join the Minburn Public Library, with help from the Minburn Fire Department, for the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. The sections are divided by age groups. the hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m.

Perry Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Wiese Park.

Perry Parks and Recreation will be holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 in Wiese Park. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at 10 a.m. The McCreary Center will not provide a camera, so parents make sure to bring your camera if you would like to take a picture. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. The hunt is for kids ages 2-8. This event is free to all families and offers free candy and prizes donated by local businesses.

Redfield Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Redfield City Park.

The annual Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. at Redfield City Park. The hunt is for children ages 0-12.

Seasonal Fun Easter Event

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Walnut Street, Dallas Center.

Join the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee for the 2022 Easter Event on Saturday, April 16. The event includes an Easter egg hunt at Heritage Park, Easter Bunny visits, hot chocolate and kids crafts.

St. Peter Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Grimes

St. Peter Lutheran Church of Grimes will host an outdoor Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Bring a basket or bag to collect your eggs and join us for this fun event. All ages of kids are welcome, though registration is required at signup.com/go/yRvDwNP.

Waukee Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Waukee Centennial Park.

Hop over and fill your baskets full of candy at Waukee’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt starts at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Enjoy thousands of eggs and pieces of candy at this popular event. Watch for the special golden prize eggs. The crowd will be divided into three age groups at Centennial Park: ages 4 and under, greenspace west of Field #3; ages 5-7, Fields #2 and #3; ages 8-10, Field #1. Registration is not required.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library and the Woodward Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt. Come to the library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Free books will also be available. The hunt is for children up to fifth grade.

Granger Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Granger Parks and Rec Field.

Stone Bridge Church and Granger Nursing Home will sponsor an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at the Granger Parks and Recreation field. Thousands of candy-filled eggs will be available for the kids of Granger. The Easter Bunny will be there along with special prize giveaways.

Van Meter Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Johnson Park.

The Van Meter Parks and Recreation Board are sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at Johnson Park. Candy and treats will be available for kids under age 10.

Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee Easter Egg Hunt

4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee.

Families with children age 3 through fifth grade are invited to join the Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee on the south lawn for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16.

