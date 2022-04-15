Dallas County Foundation announces 2022 grant awards

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Dallas County Foundation has announced that $101,323 has been awarded to 24 nonprofits in Dallas County. Each year, grants are awarded to improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.”

In partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation, the Dallas County Foundation was awarded an additional $53,709 for broad-based community improvement projects making for a combined total of $155,032 in betterment grants in 2022.

Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,618,692 to over 290 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county. The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future.

For more information, visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org.

2022 DCF Grants

Adel Historical Preservation Commission

Adel's Historic Commission's Website - $2,000

Main Street Adel Chamber of Commerce Inc.

Pedal Plaza Improvements - $9,700

Dallas County Hospital Foundation

Additional bladder scanner at DC Hospital - $7,000

Dallas County Master Gardeners

Dallas County Agricultural Extension District - $12,955.81

Dallas County Fair Association

Concrete Pad for 4H and FFA Animal Stalls - $10,000

Dallas County Conservation Board

RRVT to High Trestle Trail Connector Phase V - $16,353

Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation

Scaling Production for Beginning Farmers - $2,500

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, Inc.

Get the Complete Picture - $14,759

DeSoto Public Library

Circulation Desk Computer - $1,471

Dexter Community Foundation

Dexter Museum Historical Audio-Visual Presentation Stations - $3,705

Granger Public Library

Children/Youth Furniture for a New Library in Granger - $8,000

Perry Community Schools

Art Curriculum Expansion - $4,000

Minburn Area Fire Fighters Association

Ventilation Equipment - $2,000

Perry Basketball Association Inc.

Perry Basketball Association Uniforms and Basketballs - $2,519.01

Perry Little League Inc.

New Uniform Project - $2,800

Perry Chamber of Commerce

Perry Digital Message Board Upgrade - $7,000

PRESBY Child Care Program, Inc.

Reorganization - $3,184.59

Raccoon River Pet Rescue

Outdoor Kennel Roof - $6,388.38

Waukee Leadership Institute

Waukee Triangle Improvements - $3,000

West Central Valley Boosters

Baseball/Softball Scoreboards for WCV Schools - $10,000

Raccoon Valley Youth Football

WCV Youth Football Uniforms - $6,700

Woodward-Granger Community School District Foundation

Bank Program Inventory Expansion - $9,597

Woodward-Granger Community School District Learning Center

Library Browsing Bins & Bookcases - $4,400

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

Picnic Tables - $5,000