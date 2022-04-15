Dallas County Foundation announces 2022 grant awards
The Dallas County Foundation has announced that $101,323 has been awarded to 24 nonprofits in Dallas County. Each year, grants are awarded to improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.”
In partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation, the Dallas County Foundation was awarded an additional $53,709 for broad-based community improvement projects making for a combined total of $155,032 in betterment grants in 2022.
Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,618,692 to over 290 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county. The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future.
For more information, visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org.
2022 DCF Grants
Adel Historical Preservation Commission
Adel's Historic Commission's Website - $2,000
Main Street Adel Chamber of Commerce Inc.
Pedal Plaza Improvements - $9,700
Dallas County Hospital Foundation
Additional bladder scanner at DC Hospital - $7,000
Dallas County Master Gardeners
Dallas County Agricultural Extension District - $12,955.81
Dallas County Fair Association
Concrete Pad for 4H and FFA Animal Stalls - $10,000
Dallas County Conservation Board
RRVT to High Trestle Trail Connector Phase V - $16,353
Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation
Scaling Production for Beginning Farmers - $2,500
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, Inc.
Get the Complete Picture - $14,759
DeSoto Public Library
Circulation Desk Computer - $1,471
Dexter Community Foundation
Dexter Museum Historical Audio-Visual Presentation Stations - $3,705
Granger Public Library
Children/Youth Furniture for a New Library in Granger - $8,000
Perry Community Schools
Art Curriculum Expansion - $4,000
Minburn Area Fire Fighters Association
Ventilation Equipment - $2,000
Perry Basketball Association Inc.
Perry Basketball Association Uniforms and Basketballs - $2,519.01
Perry Little League Inc.
New Uniform Project - $2,800
Perry Chamber of Commerce
Perry Digital Message Board Upgrade - $7,000
PRESBY Child Care Program, Inc.
Reorganization - $3,184.59
Raccoon River Pet Rescue
Outdoor Kennel Roof - $6,388.38
Waukee Leadership Institute
Waukee Triangle Improvements - $3,000
West Central Valley Boosters
Baseball/Softball Scoreboards for WCV Schools - $10,000
Raccoon Valley Youth Football
WCV Youth Football Uniforms - $6,700
Woodward-Granger Community School District Foundation
Bank Program Inventory Expansion - $9,597
Woodward-Granger Community School District Learning Center
Library Browsing Bins & Bookcases - $4,400
Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day
Picnic Tables - $5,000