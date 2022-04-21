Waukee Area Christian Services’ fundraising gala returns to in-person event on April 29

COURTESY OF WAUKEE AREA CHRISTIAN SERVICES

Special to Dallas County News

Waukee Area Christian Services’ annual Creating Connections fundraising gala returns to an in-person event this month after two years of virtual events necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, this year’s gala incorporates the best of both worlds ̶ in person and virtual. The gala is WACS’ largest annual fundraising event and supports the organizations’ outreach to more than 1,500 Dallas County individuals each month.

Gala Week begins online on Monday, April 25 and culminates with a live, in-person event on Friday, April 29. The online portion of the gala will include daily communications on the work of WACS and the people served.

The in-person event will be held at Westview Church and the WACS facilities, both located at 1155 S.E. Boone Drive in Waukee. The gala will run from 5-7 p.m. with food, socializing and entertainment.

The Waukee Chamber of Commerce will kick-off a program at 5:30 p.m. with a “Ribbon Tying” event to celebrate the merger of the Dallas County Closet with Waukee Area Christian Services and its new Clothing Closet. The 5:30 program will also include recognition of the Dallas County Closet, an update from WACS’ executive director and an open house of WACS’ facilities.

Tickets to the in-person gala are $25 each and can be obtained online.

“After two long years of virtual galas our annual Creating Connections Gala fundraiser returns to an in-person event,” said Melissa Stimple, Executive Director of WACS. “This year we have even more to celebrate with the addition of our new Clothing Closet for kids and tweens.”

On April 1, WACS began offering free clothing for children 4-14 when it took over the Dallas County Closet.

Waukee Area Christian Services offers the largest food pantry in Dallas County, a stable housing program, case management, client assistance with outside services, a community garden and seasonal bonus programs. In addition, WACS is home to the only free medical clinic in Dallas County and shares its facilities with the WIC program.

Waukee Area Christian Services is an outreach of eight Waukee churches including Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of Hope – Waukee, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee Christian Church, Waukee Community Church, Waukee United Methodist Church, Westview Church and Westwind Church.