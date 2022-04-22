Adel Chamber names Hazel Mae Floral Events, Jason Urban business, citizen of the year

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce took a look back at 2021 during its annual Celebrate Adel event on Thursday, April 21 at Country Lane Lodge.

"Tonight we're joining to network and enjoy each other company, building bonds and celebrating Adel," said Thomas Book, chair of the Adel Chamber Board.

Following a panel discussion with members of the chamber board, the 2021 Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year winners were announced.

Book said an awards committee narrows the nominations down to three for each award before a winner is selected.

"Thanks to our great membership base and our great community that we are a part of, every year this proves to be a very challenging process. This year felt extremely daunting due to the high caliber of nominees," he added.

Jason Urban was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year. Other nominees included Kristi Fuller and Maria and Pat Steele.

Urban, sole proprietor of Raccoon River Rental, was nominated for providing equipment, personal time and labor to several events and activities in Adel.

"In particular, as a member of the Adel Partners Trail Committee, Jason was involved with planning and implementation of the Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Improvement Project," a nomination letter said. "His donated labor and equipment were appreciated when it came time to move bags of mulch, spread truckloads of black soil and loose mulch and edge the flower beds."

South Dallas County Landfill, Hazel Mae Floral Events and Cullen Howe Real Estate-ReMax Precision were the nominees for the business of the year award.

The 2021 Business of the Year Award went to Hazel Mae Floral Events.

"Bre loves supporting Adel and collaborating with other businesses for special events. Her mission statement is to provide unique and custom floral designs to her clients and support other Adel entrepreneurs," a nomination letter said of Hazel Mae owner Bre Forret.

Hazel Mae Floral Events helps with fundraising for ADM Schools through after-prom, floral donations for graduation ceremonies and sporting events. The business also donates flowers for the Red and Black Bash, to nursing homes and benefits around town.