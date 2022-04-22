Adel man wins $30,000 in Iowa Lottery's ‘Bonus Crossword’ game

COURTESY OF IOWA LOTTERY

Special to Dallas County News

A Dallas County man has won a $30,000 prize.

Joshua Findley of Adel won the 123rd top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” game. The ticket was part of an Easter gift from his mother, who purchased it at Casey’s, 816 Greene St. in Adel.

Findley claimed his prize on Wednesday, April 20 at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000.