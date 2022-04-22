Around the County Events

Staff Report

Adel Spring Cleanup and Hazardous Waste Drop Off

Saturday, April 23 around Adel.

Spring Cleanup: Items must be out at the curb by 7 a.m. Large household appliances require a $15 appliance sticker (TVs 24 inches and over require 2 stickers, projection or console TV’s require 3 stickers) that can be picked up at City Hall.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off: South Dallas County Landfill will sponsor the Hazardous Waste pickup at Kinnick-Feller Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Secure Document Shredding Drop-Off: If you have documents that are needing to be shredded, there will be a truck from Shred-It out at Kinnick-Feller Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Voas Volunteer Day

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Voas Nature Area, 19286 Lexington Rd, Minburn.

With the successful removal of the shrubby understory, the Dallas County Conservation Board said it has created a disturbance that is ideal for the growth of invasive garlic mustard. The good news is that DCCB has been able to control it wherever it is pulled. If you have considered other volunteer days but thought the work might be too difficult, garlic mustard is an easy pull. Children welcome and encouraged. No registration required.

Rising from the Ashes

9-10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Voas Nature Area, 19286 Lexington Rd, Minburn.

Fire is a valuable tool in the toolbelt of natural resource managers. Join Naturalist/Natural Resource Manager Zach Moss for a glimpse into “good fire” in Dallas County. Participants will hit the trails at Voas for a short hike to walk through the ashes of a recently-burned area. Participants will also observe the re-birth of the prairie, discuss the ecology of fire in tallgrass prairie and oak savanna ecosystems and do some scientific investigations to make meaning of why we are intentionally setting fire to our precious native ecosystems. No registration required.

Iowa Brewery Running Series Beer Run

11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Kinship Brewing Company, Waukee.

The Iowa Brewery Running Series will host its second event of the 2022 season on Saturday, April 23. A 5kish fun run, jog, walk will start and end at Kinship Brewing Company. Weave through the Raccoon River Valley Trail and come back for a great local beer. The event will start at 11 a.m. and same day registration is available. The $30-$45 registration fee includes a craft beer, a choice of a collector’s swag item, raffle entry and an array of giveaways and goodies from community partners and sponsors. The Iowa Brewery Running Series gives 10% of their proceeds to local nonprofit organizations across Iowa. The nonprofit for the April 23 event is AHeinz57. They will be on-site to give out information and some dogs will also be there for adoption. For more information and registration go to www.breweryrunningseries.com/iowa

3rd Sunday Program: Traditional and Modern Quilting

2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend a Third Sunday program called Traditional and Modern Quilting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, offered by Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum. This program is for quilters and non-quilters alike, with an opportunity for beginning quilters to learn the craft. No registration is needed for this free program. All are welcome.

Kuehn's Ochante Work Session

2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, 32828 Houston Trail, Earlham.

The next session for the volunteer group Kuehn's Ochante will involve re-constructing the cedar arbor. Tasks will be available for all ability levels and tools are provided. Please be aware that if you would like to join this group, a volunteer application must be completed. Call 515-465-3577 to get more information about that process.

Traditional Native Gardening – The Three Sisters Story

4-5 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, 32828 Houston Trail, Earlham.

Join Irma Wilson White, Omaha/Winnebago Elder, to learn about traditional Native gardening practices and to start forming relationships, not only with fellow gardeners, but with the land and the food we eat. The three sisters planting will be the focus of the gathering, with Irma sharing traditions and stories of the corn, squash and beans. The lessons will be concluded by engaging participants in the planting of The Three Sisters plots at Kuehn. Attendees will take three sisters seeds home to start their own stories. Registration is required by visiting the Virtual Nature Exploration Hub on the DCCB website.

Dallas County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host its second annual plant sale on Saturday, April 30. The event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Dallas County Master Gardeners' demonstration garden. Items for sale include perennials, annuals, vegetables, house plants, succulents, horticulture books, pre-potted arranged plants, plant containers, denim garden apron and garden art.

