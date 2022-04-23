Van Meter DMACC student places at state leadership conference

COURTESY OF DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Special to Dallas County News

The Phi Beta Lambda student business organization at DMACC recently participated in the State Leadership Conference held in Coralville on April 1-2. The students, accompanied by their advisors Dr. Joe Hanson, Chris Moon and Susan McCoy, competed against other Iowa college students in various business-related events, receiving both individual and chapter awards.

Local PBL place winners include:

Emily Junker of Van Meter placed first in the Client Service event and second in the Organizational Behavior and Leadership category. Junker also finished first in the Economic Analysis and Decision Making team event along with Franklin Lint II of Ankeny and Brandon DuToit of Altoona.

The DMACC Chapter of Iowa PBL was also recognized as the Lloyd V. Douglas Chapter of the Year Award winner. Junker was also elected President of the Iowa PBL State Officer Team for 2022-23.

The place winners will have the opportunity to attend the National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.