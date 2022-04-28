Around the County Events

Staff Report

Dallas County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host its second annual plant sale on Saturday, April 30. The event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Dallas County Master Gardeners' demonstration garden. Items for sale include perennials, annuals, vegetables, house plants, succulents, horticulture books, pre-potted arranged plants, plant containers, denim garden apron and garden art.

Drug Take-Back Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Pkwy.

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Waukee area residents can be a part of the effort. The Waukee Public Safety Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 to accept pills and patches for disposal. Prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. A Drug Drop-Box is also located in the lobby of the Waukee Public Safety Building year-round for drop-off Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Project Deliver the Love

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Perry Lutheran Homes, 1300 28th St., Perry.

Perry Lutheran Homes will host “Project Deliver the LOVE” on Wednesday, May 4. Over 150 volunteers will be hand-delivering smiles, warm greetings and baskets full of love and encouragement to 400 local, elderly men and women. Basket assembly will take place at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus. The first volunteer shift starts at 9 a.m. Each volunteer will assemble baskets and then deliver those baskets to elderly residents in the community. The last volunteer shift starts at 3 p.m. Volunteers will need to be age 12 and over to assemble baskets and age 16 and over with a valid driver’s license to be a driver for delivery. Sign up to volunteer at perrylutheranhomes.org/project-deliver-the-love/. Or, email or call Sara Nefzger at Perry Lutheran Homes: 515-465-5316 or snefzger@perrylutheranhomes.org.

Annual Plant Sale

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at City Maintenance Building, behind Casey's in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Park Board will host its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 7. The event will feature hanging baskets, bedding plants, veggies and some new items, too. No need to pre-order, just come and shop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Maintenace Building behind Casey’s.

Safety Bike Rodeo

9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Adel City Hall Parking Lot, 301 S. 10th St.

Adel Rotary and Adel Police Department are teaming up to host the 3rd Annual Safety Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 7 for kids ages 5-12 to learn about safe bike-riding. The come-and-go event will feature free giveaways and a prize drawing for gift cards for bikes and helmets, gift cards for the Adel Family Fun Center and coupons for Casey’s pizzas, Billy’s Ice Cream Store cones and Subway subs. Need not be present to win.

