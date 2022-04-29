ADM Scholarship Foundation announces April Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

The excitement is increasing for the Senior Class of 2022. In just one month the strains of Pomp and Circumstance will be heard in the halls of the ADM High School. At the commencement exercises on May 29, the Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation will present scholarships to deserving seniors going on to post-secondary education. In the past thirty years over 800 students have received scholarships totaling $786,000. Also, special recognition will be given to the winners of the Nile Kinnick, Eric Cutler and Stan Norenberg Awards.

Along with giving out scholarships, the ADM Foundation each month announces the students who have excelled academically and athletically in a specific area. The Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation along with local businesses are proud to announce the following students who have received this recognition in the month of April 2022. Some sports are recognizing for both March and April.

Student of the Month

Clayton Gustafson — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Taylor Caltrider and Dustin Barker

Fine Arts

Spring Play: Lilah Hegarty (onstage) and Sylvia Jerden (backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf

March: Emma Mellencamp — Adel Lions Club

April: Monica Thomas — Azalea Lane Boutique

Boys Golf

March: Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant

April: Easton Korell — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer

March: Taylor Caltrider — Adel Health Mart

April: Katie Cullen — River Valley Insurance

Boys Soccer

March: Dylan Ingram — Big Al’s BBQ

April: Grant Vandevoorde — Big Al’s BBQ

Girls Track

March: Hallie Henfling — Adel Family Dentistry

April: Geneva Timmerman — Core Physical Therapy

Boys Track

March: Ty Hook — Azalea Lane Boutique

April: Caleb Crystal — Adel TV and Appliance

Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Foundation, formed in 1985, to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year.