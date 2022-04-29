ADM Scholarship Foundation announces April Students of the Month
The excitement is increasing for the Senior Class of 2022. In just one month the strains of Pomp and Circumstance will be heard in the halls of the ADM High School. At the commencement exercises on May 29, the Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation will present scholarships to deserving seniors going on to post-secondary education. In the past thirty years over 800 students have received scholarships totaling $786,000. Also, special recognition will be given to the winners of the Nile Kinnick, Eric Cutler and Stan Norenberg Awards.
Along with giving out scholarships, the ADM Foundation each month announces the students who have excelled academically and athletically in a specific area. The Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation along with local businesses are proud to announce the following students who have received this recognition in the month of April 2022. Some sports are recognizing for both March and April.
Student of the Month
Clayton Gustafson — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Taylor Caltrider and Dustin Barker
Fine Arts
Spring Play: Lilah Hegarty (onstage) and Sylvia Jerden (backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank
Girls Golf
March: Emma Mellencamp — Adel Lions Club
April: Monica Thomas — Azalea Lane Boutique
Boys Golf
March: Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant
April: Easton Korell — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Soccer
March: Taylor Caltrider — Adel Health Mart
April: Katie Cullen — River Valley Insurance
Boys Soccer
March: Dylan Ingram — Big Al’s BBQ
April: Grant Vandevoorde — Big Al’s BBQ
Girls Track
March: Hallie Henfling — Adel Family Dentistry
April: Geneva Timmerman — Core Physical Therapy
Boys Track
March: Ty Hook — Azalea Lane Boutique
April: Caleb Crystal — Adel TV and Appliance
Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Foundation, formed in 1985, to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year.