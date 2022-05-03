Dallas County Auditor's Office announces primary election candidates

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR'S OFFICE

Dallas County is accepting absentee requests through May 23 for the primary election on June 7. Absentee request forms can be found online. Residents can mail or drop off request forms to Dallas County Auditor 210 N 10th St. Adel, IA, 50003.

The Dallas County Auditor's Office is only accepting primary election absentee request forms. General election requests will not be accepted until Aug. 30 or after.

The following races will be on the ballots:

Democrat Ballot

United States Senator

Abby Finkenauer

Michael Franken

Glenn Hurst

United States Representative District 3

Cindy Axne

Governor

Deidre DeJear

Secretary of State

Joel Miller

Eric Van Lancker

Auditor of State

Rob Sand

Treasurer of State

Michael L. Fitzgerald

Secretary of Agriculture

John Norwood

Attorney General

Tom Miller

State Senator District 14

Sarah Trone Garriott

State Senator District 16

Claire Celsi

State Senator District 23

Matt Pries

State Representative District 23

No Candidate

State Representative District 27

Kenan Judge

State Representative District 28

Sonya Heitshusen

Tom Walton

State Representative District 31

Michael Andreski

Mary Madison

State Representative District 46

Bridget Carberry Montgomery

State Representative District 47

Gary Clayton Overla

County Supervisor District 1

No Candidate

County Supervisor District 3

No Candidate

County Treasurer

No Candidate

County Recorder

Benjamin Litton

County Attorney

No Candidate

Republican Ballot

United States Senator

Jim Carlin

Chuck Grassley

United States Representative District 3

Nicole Hasso

Gary Leffler

Zach Nunn

Governor

Kim Reynolds

Secretary of State

Paul D. Pate

Auditor of State

Todd Halbur

Mary Ann Hanusa

Treasurer of State

Roby Smith

Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig

Attorney General

Brenna Bird

State Senator District 14

Jake Chapman

State Senator District 16

Shad Clayton

Bradley D. Price

State Senator District 23

Jack Whitver

State Representative District 23

Ray Bubba Sorensen

State Representative District 27

Kristen Stiffler

State Representative District 28

David Young

State Representative District 31

Justin Pearson

State Representative District 46

Dave Dicks

Jeremy A. Freeman

Dan Gehlbach

Esperance Hope Ikora

Dan Kelley

State Representative District 47

Carter Nordman

County Supervisor District 1

Brad Golightly

County Supervisor District 3

Kim Chapman

County Treasurer

Josh Chapman

Mitch Hambleton

County Recorder

ReNae Arnold

Peggy Ann Sieleman

County Attorney

Chuck Sinnard