Dallas County Auditor's Office announces primary election candidates
Dallas County is accepting absentee requests through May 23 for the primary election on June 7. Absentee request forms can be found online. Residents can mail or drop off request forms to Dallas County Auditor 210 N 10th St. Adel, IA, 50003.
The Dallas County Auditor's Office is only accepting primary election absentee request forms. General election requests will not be accepted until Aug. 30 or after.
The following races will be on the ballots:
Democrat Ballot
United States Senator
Abby Finkenauer
Michael Franken
Glenn Hurst
United States Representative District 3
Cindy Axne
Governor
Deidre DeJear
Secretary of State
Joel Miller
Eric Van Lancker
Auditor of State
Rob Sand
Treasurer of State
Michael L. Fitzgerald
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood
Attorney General
Tom Miller
State Senator District 14
Sarah Trone Garriott
State Senator District 16
Claire Celsi
State Senator District 23
Matt Pries
State Representative District 23
No Candidate
State Representative District 27
Kenan Judge
State Representative District 28
Sonya Heitshusen
Tom Walton
State Representative District 31
Michael Andreski
Mary Madison
State Representative District 46
Bridget Carberry Montgomery
State Representative District 47
Gary Clayton Overla
County Supervisor District 1
No Candidate
County Supervisor District 3
No Candidate
County Treasurer
No Candidate
County Recorder
Benjamin Litton
County Attorney
No Candidate
Republican Ballot
United States Senator
Jim Carlin
Chuck Grassley
United States Representative District 3
Nicole Hasso
Gary Leffler
Zach Nunn
Governor
Kim Reynolds
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur
Mary Ann Hanusa
Treasurer of State
Roby Smith
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig
Attorney General
Brenna Bird
State Senator District 14
Jake Chapman
State Senator District 16
Shad Clayton
Bradley D. Price
State Senator District 23
Jack Whitver
State Representative District 23
Ray Bubba Sorensen
State Representative District 27
Kristen Stiffler
State Representative District 28
David Young
State Representative District 31
Justin Pearson
State Representative District 46
Dave Dicks
Jeremy A. Freeman
Dan Gehlbach
Esperance Hope Ikora
Dan Kelley
State Representative District 47
Carter Nordman
County Supervisor District 1
Brad Golightly
County Supervisor District 3
Kim Chapman
County Treasurer
Josh Chapman
Mitch Hambleton
County Recorder
ReNae Arnold
Peggy Ann Sieleman
County Attorney
Chuck Sinnard