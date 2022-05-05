Dallas County News, Perry Chief win four awards in Iowa Newspaper Association's annual contest

From staff reports

The Dallas County News and Perry Chief won four awards on Thursday, April 28 at the Iowa Newspaper Association awards banquet.

The annual banquet returned to in-person after holding the event virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald was awarded the 2022 "Newspaper of the Year," the top award for newspapers across all circulation categories.

The Dallas County News competes against other weeklies with circulation under 840. The Perry Chief competes against other weeklies with circulation from 911 to 1,500.

Editor and reporter Allison Ullmann received a first-place award in the best news photo category for the Dallas County News.

"The photo captured the joy had by those at the fall festival," the judges said. "You can see that they really enjoyed themselves and as a reader that is enjoyable to see as well."

Ullmann also earned two third-place awards in the same category for the Dallas County News and the Perry Chief.

In addition to the photography awards, Ullmann placed third for a best news feature story about the Bike Ride to Rippey continuing a 44-year tradition even during a pandemic.