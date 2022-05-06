Adel man wins $10,000 in Iowa Lottery's ‘Colossal Crossword’ scratch game

COURTESY OF IOWA LOTTERY

Special to Dallas County News

A Dallas County man who won a $10,000 lottery prize said the feeling of disbelief was hard to shake.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” Zachary Miller told officials on Friday, May 6 as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “You scratch it off and you’re like, ‘Oh, I probably won $100, or $1,000.’ And then you take your phone out and you scan it and it says $10,000? Insane.”

Miller, 36, of Adel, bought his winning “Colossal Crossword” ticket at Kum & Go, 600 W. Hickman Road in Waukee, where he stopped to redeem a $50 prize he won on a different scratch ticket. Instead of pocketing the money from that ticket, he decided to use some of his winnings to buy a ticket in the $30 scratch game.

“I thought, ‘You know what? Let’s go big. Let’s try the $30 one,’” Miller said.

He scratched the ticket when he got back to his car, but didn’t realize the size of his prize until he scanned the ticket with the Iowa Lottery mobile app.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh! This actually happens to people!’” Miller recalled with a laugh.

Miller won the 32nd of 56 prizes of $10,000 in the game. He plans to share some of the winnings with his family, take a vacation with his wife to Nashville and save some for home improvements.