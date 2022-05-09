ADM students earn Iowa High School Press Association journalism awards

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

The Iowa High School Press Association’s spring journalism awards were recently announced with ADM High School journalists bringing home 18 awards.

The contest drew over 1,000 entries from student journalists published in school newspapers or on school news sites between March 9, 2021 and March 10, 2022 in the state of Iowa and were judged by a panel of 16 judges. Entries were then sorted into three classes based on school enrollment.

ADM High School awards included:

Video Story, First Place: AHeinz Puppy Fundraiser - Gwyneth Schmidt

Video Story, Second Place: Hill’s Tree Farm - Haley Gonzalez

Video Story, Third Place: Visit the Des Moines Downtown Farmer’s Market - Brookelyn Evans

Feature Photo, First Place: What It Feels Like to be an Introverted Extrovert - Chris Aukes

Feature Photo, Second Place: What It Feels Like to Have Scoliosis - Gwyneth Schmidt

Personality Profile, Second Place: What It Feels Like to Have Aphantasia - Gwyneth Schmidt

Feature Story, Honorable Mention: What It Feels Like to be a Person of Color in a… Taylor Macallister

Social Media Promotion, First Place: Black & Redgister Twitter Account Staff

Video News Show, First Place: December 2021 Friday Flash - Brookelyn Evans, Staff

Video News Show, Second Place: November 2021 Friday Flash - Brookelyn Evans, Staff

Video News Show, Third Place: January 2022 Friday Flash - Brookelyn Evans, Staff

Social Media Reporting, First Place: Black & Redgister Twitter Account Staff

Podcasting, First Place RAWR XD: Class of 2021, You’ll Be Missed - Brookelyn Evans, Callie Hazel

Podcasting, Second Place RAWR XD: Prom, Prom, Prom - Brookelyn Evans, Callie Hazel

Podcasting, Third Place: Lauren Talks Taylor: This Woman is Unhinged - Lauren Brady

Reviews, First Place: The New App That Sends You Affirmations - Gwyneth Schmidt

Reviews, Second Place: What’s the Hype About? - Brookelyn Evans

Reviews, Honorable Mention: The Simpsons Movie… Sean Whitson

The points that these awards earned the staff put them in the top seven news teams in Iowa. News Team of the Year will be announced at the fall IHSPA conference in October after a panel of judges evaluates the top 15 news teams’ publications and is awarded to five news teams in Iowa.

To see the work the staff creates, check out the high school news site at www.blackandredgister.com or follow the staff on Twitter at @admjstaff.