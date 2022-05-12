Around the County Events

Staff Report

Waukee Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Waukee Fire Department.

The Waukee Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event will feature pancakes, fire truck tours, an inflatable obstacle course and more.

Fiber Festival of Perry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Atelier at 1109, Hotel Pattee.

Get ready for Atelier at 1109's Fiber Festival of Perry and explore the fiber art world from start to finish. Local vendors will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and more for sale at the Hotel Pattee. The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will also have quilts on display in the Spring Valley Ballroom. Stop by Soumas Court and learn about fiber collection and sheep shearing, along with processing wool and creating dyed roving and yarn. Swing into Atelier at 1109 for a Yarn Tasting Party and experience all of the new colorways from various yarn distributors. The festival will also feature a spinning and crafting circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle, WIP, or finished project to show off or work on. Classes and demonstrations will be available all day. Find more information on the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.

Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa

10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a presentation called Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa by Rosa Snyder at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the library. Thousands of towns and communities were established during Iowa’s pioneer and railroad era. In some instances, they were small towns built around the time of the height of a coal industry that just could not thrive while others supplemented the needs of the countless farmers, and still others were established for very different reasons. Many existed for a few years, some slowly faded away over time, and a few never existed except as “paper” towns. Snyder has researched more than 30 of these towns. At the program she will give stories of a few of these abandoned and disappearing towns around Iowa.

Minburn American Legion Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St., Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host a fish fry fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine-in, carry-out or drive-up service will be available. A free-will donation will be taken, with proceeds going to purchase additional veterans flags at Elmwood Cemetery for Memorial Day. This will be the legion's last fish fry until October.

Dallas Center Ministerial Alliance Auction Fundraiser

5 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Presbyterian Church of Dallas Center, 1204 13th St., Dallas Center.

The 2022 Dallas Center Ministerial Alliance Auction Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, May 15. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a free-will donation supper. The auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Dallas Center Ministerial Alliance Benevolence Fund supporting Dallas Center residents needing financial assistance. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Center at 515-992-3531.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The final spring market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Perry Public Library Community Room before the Perry Farmers Market returns for the summer season in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to 4-8 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The May vendor list will be coming soon on the Perry Farmers' Market Facebook page. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

Adel Founders Day

1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in Adel.

The city of Adel will celebrate 175 years in 2022. A Founders Day celebration will be held on Saturday, May 21. Attendees are asked to gather for a panoramic photo starting at 1 p.m. at 9th and Main Streets. The photo will be taken at 1:30 p.m., followed by cake and ice cream at the Racoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavilion along with a welcome by Mayor Jim Peters. Rebecca Hillmer will lead a historic walk of Adel starting at 2 p.m. from the Stage and Pavilion. An Adel Cemetery Tour will be hosted by Dave and Nanci Sande. Attendees are asked to meet at the front gate of the cemetery in Kinnick Feller Park. The cemetery tours will be available throughout the summer.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.