This is Adel to host second Adel Home Garden Tour on June 26; Tickets go on sale May 21

The Adel Home Garden Tour is expanding in its second year.

A fifth garden was added to this year's tour, which is set for Sunday, June 26. The tour is organized by This is Adel, a committee under the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. Organizer Jacque Johnson said they have a nice variety in the types of featured gardens.

PT's Garden on Old Portland Road will feature eight different flower beds. The Poldberg Garden has a he-shed within a flower bed while the Garden of Grace Community Garden is a vegetable garden planted in the shape of a cross. The VanGundy Garden, located near Penoach Winery, features flower beds in a rural setting while the Wiges Garden has hardscape areas within the yard.

Johnson said attendees can visit the gardens in any order from 1-3:30 p.m. on June 26. A VIP event will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. at Penoach Vineyard and Winery. Guests can pick up a glass of wine and some small bites during the Herbs and Hors d’Oeuvres VIP event. Tina Krug, from Red Fern Landscape Design, will talk about herbs and attendees will get to take home three herb starts.

Tickets for the garden tour are $10 while tickets for the tour plus the VIP event are $25. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, May 21 online or in-person at Adel HealthMart, Azalea Lane Boutique, Real Deals - Adel and Harvey’s Greenhouse.

The Adel Women’s Club will also host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church before the Adel Home Garden Tour.

Johnson said the committee was happy with how the first tour went last year and they are looking forward to showcasing the gardens on June 26.

“This is Adel serves to connect our residents and visitors with all there is to see and do in our city where charm meets adventure,” the committee said. “Event proceeds support community beautification projects.”

For more information about this year’s tour and gardens, follow the This Is Adel Facebook page.