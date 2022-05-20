Around the County Events

Staff Report

Dallas Center Poppy Distribution

May 20-21 around Dallas Center.

Poppy distribution by the American Legion Auxiliary will be Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. There will also be poppies and containers in businesses around Dallas Center for your convenience. The funds raised are used for veterans and their families only.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The final spring market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Perry Public Library Community Room before the Perry Farmers Market returns for the summer season in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to 4-8 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The May vendors include Carrie Cavanaugh, Janice Patrick, Connie Metzler, Ruth Cave and Donna Beasley. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

Adel Founders Day

1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in Adel.

The city of Adel will celebrate 175 years in 2022. A Founders Day celebration will be held on Saturday, May 21. Attendees are asked to gather for a panoramic photo starting at 1 p.m. at 9th and Main Streets. The photo will be taken at 1:30 p.m., followed by cake and ice cream at the Racoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavilion along with a welcome by Mayor Jim Peters. Rebecca Hillmer will lead a historic walk of Adel starting at 2 p.m. from the Stage and Pavilion. An Adel Cemetery Tour will be hosted by Dave and Nanci Sande. Attendees are asked to meet at the front gate of the cemetery in Kinnick Feller Park. The cemetery tours will be available throughout the summer.

Fox Creek Splash Pad to open May 25

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Fox Creek Park, Waukee.

The Fox Creek Splash Pad is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 25 (weather permitting) and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Review the Fox Creek Splash Pad rules before visiting. Check the Parks and Rec Facebook page for any potential weather-related closures. The Fox Creek Splash Pad is a recirculating splash pad that features multiple spray features, bubblers and fountains. It is located in the heart of Waukee’s Fox Creek Park. Admission is free. Parking is located in the center of the park, accessible via Westgate Drive.

Adel Poppy Distribution

May 27-28 at Adel Fareway.

Everyone who visits the Adel Fareway Store on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 will be able to receive a poppy in honor of the service of military veterans from the Adel American Legion Auxiliary. All poppy donations help the ALA assist veterans, the military and their families.

Perry Community Plant Swap

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Soumas Court.

Join local plant lovers for a plant swap on Saturday, May 28 hosted by Untitled Plant Company and presented by Atelier at 1109. If you're a first time plant swap attendee, a plant swap is a gathering of plant lovers. We all bring plant related things to trade for new things! Attendees can bring houseplants, pots, planty art and more. Attendees can also ask questions, learn new things about plant care, meet new plant friends and take home cool new planty art. All are welcome (regardless of trades) as there will be plant art, a potting bar and other local merchants showcasing their planty things!

Memorial Day at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

8 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

The annual official state observance returns to a traditional in-person ceremony, also broadcast live and recorded on the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page for those who can't attend.

Memorial Day at Oakdale Cemetery

9 a.m. Monday, May 20 at Oakdale Cemetery, Adel.

The Adel American Legion Penoach Post 464 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at Oakdale Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as no seating is available. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will not be held.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.