ADM Scholarship Foundation announces May Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

The 2021-22 school year will soon be in the books. Acknowledgements are being made for accomplishments in academics, athletics and music. The choirs and all-school bands have given their last performances of the year. Eighteen awards were presented to ADM High School journalists published in school newspapers or on school news sites. Eighteen students celebrated the completion of their third-year biomedical science program by a white coat ceremony. The boys and girls track and field team competed in the Drake Relays and the soccer teams are receiving accolades for their accomplishments.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation is pleased to acknowledge the following students who have been named by their teachers or coaches as excelling in their area of expertise. Local businesses contribute to the Foundation to honor these students and provide the funding of the scholarships.

Student of the Month

Monica Thomas — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Brynn Busta and Rebecca Beaman

Fine Arts: (Art)

Emma Mellencamp and Gracie Benz — Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf

Kendal Book — Adel Rotary Club

Boys Golf

Grant Jansen — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer

Carly Kuhse — Adel Health Mart

Boys Soccer

Owen Higgins — Big Al’s BBQ

Girls Track

Olivia Tollari — River Valley Insurance and Core Physical Therapy

Boys Track

Jacob Crystal — Adel Lion’s Club

The Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1985. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year to ADM graduating seniors going on to post-secondary education. The announcement of the scholarship winners and the Nile Kinnick, Eric Cutler and Stan Norenberg Awards will be made at the commencement exercises on Sunday, May 29 at the ADM High School.