Adel American Legion Auxiliary to distribute poppies on May 27-28

COURTESY OF ADEL AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY

Special to Dallas County News

Everyone who visits the Adel Fareway Store on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 will be able to receive a poppy in honor of the service of military veterans from the Adel American Legion Auxiliary. All poppy donations help the ALA assist veterans, the military and their families. Inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Col. John McCrea, the custom of wearing the poppy can be traced back to WWI.

“In Flanders Fields the poppies blow, Between the crosses row on row. That mark our place; and in the sky the larks, still bravely singing, fly, Scare heard amid the guns below.”

With 100 years of rich tradition, National Poppy Day on May 27 stands as a strong renewal of the nation’s commitment to a powerful reminder of the cost of our freedom. The Adel American Legion Auxiliary encourage residents to wear a poppy proudly.