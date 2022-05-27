Around the County Events

Staff Report

Fox Creek Splash Pad to open May 27

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Fox Creek Park, Waukee.

The Fox Creek Splash Pad is scheduled to open Friday, May 27 (weather permitting) and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Review the Fox Creek Splash Pad rules before visiting. Check the Parks and Rec Facebook page for any potential weather-related closures. The Fox Creek Splash Pad is a recirculating splash pad that features multiple spray features, bubblers and fountains. It is located in the heart of Waukee’s Fox Creek Park. Admission is free. Parking is located in the center of the park, accessible via Westgate Drive.

Dallas Center Roller Skate Rink to open May 27

7-9 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Mound Park.

The Dallas Center Roller Skate Rink at Mound Park opens for the season on Friday, May 27. Free skating, games, theme nights and fun for everyone. The May 27 theme is Blast into Summer and attendees are asked to wear baseball/softball team jerseys for the Take Me Out to the Ball Game theme on May 31. Find the full schedule on the city's website.

Adel Poppy Distribution

May 27-28 at Adel Fareway.

Everyone who visits the Adel Fareway Store on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 will be able to receive a poppy in honor of the service of military veterans from the Adel American Legion Auxiliary. All poppy donations help the ALA assist veterans, the military and their families.

Perry Community Plant Swap

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Soumas Court.

Join local plant lovers for a plant swap on Saturday, May 28 hosted by Untitled Plant Company and presented by Atelier at 1109. If you're a first time plant swap attendee, a plant swap is a gathering of plant lovers. We all bring plant related things to trade for new things! Attendees can bring houseplants, pots, planty art and more. Attendees can also ask questions, learn new things about plant care, meet new plant friends and take home cool new planty art. All are welcome (regardless of trades) as there will be plant art, a potting bar and other local merchants showcasing their planty things!

Memorial Day at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

8 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

The annual official state observance returns to a traditional in-person ceremony, also broadcast live and recorded on the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page for those who can't attend.

Memorial Day at Oakdale Cemetery

9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Oakdale Cemetery, Adel.

The Adel American Legion Penoach Post 464 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at Oakdale Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as no seating is available. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will not be held.

Minburn Memorial Day Program

9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 starting at Brown Cemetery.

The Minburn American Legion Post 99 will host a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. in Brown Cemetery before continuing at 10 a.m. in Kimrey Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery and wrapping up at 11 a.m. at Raccoon River Bridge. The Avenue of Flags at Elmwood Cemetery is courtesy of the Minburn Fire Department. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling poppies during the week of May 23-29 at The Nineteen14 and Mudder's in Minburn and on May 27 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Dallas Center Memorial Day Program

10 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Mound Park, Dallas Center.

The Memorial Day Observance will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. Please bring a lawn chair and join us in observing a patriotic program and honoring our veterans.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

June 3-4 in Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will return on June 3-4. The event kicks off on Friday, June 3 with a beef burger supper, golf cart parade/poker run, BYOB beer garden, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward crowning and a live band, Suede. The event continues on Saturday, June 4 with a vendor/craft show on Main Street, parade, carnival games, inflatables, a live band, fireworks and more. Check out a full list of activities on the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day Facebook page.

Van Meter Raccoon River Days

June 3-4 in Van Meter.

The annual Raccoon River Days return to Van Meter on June 3-4. A family fun night will be held on Friday, June 3 with hot dogs, family activities and fireworks. The festivities continue on Saturday, June 4 with a 5K run, water parade, bags tournament, pork chop dinner, pie contest and live band Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Find more details on the Van Meter Raccoon River Days Facebook page.

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Soumas Court, Perry.

Atelier at 1109 will present an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists on Saturday, June 4. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Dallas Center Art and More

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host Art and More on Saturday, June 4. The event will feature a paint party, guitar jam session, creative writing workshop, sidewalk chalk project, art vendors, live music, face painting, pottery demonstrations, food trucks and more. Visit the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee Facebook page for more information.

Dallas County Sheriff Special Olympics All-Wheel Show

10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at 8th Street and Main Street on the Adel Downtown Square.

The Dallas County Sheriff Special Olympics All-Wheel Show will return on Saturday, June 4. Registration will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging will take place from 1-2 p.m. and awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.

