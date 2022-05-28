Adel American Legion Auxiliary collects for veterans

COURTESY OF ADEL AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY

Special to Dallas County News

Adel's American Legion Auxiliary is collecting for the DM VA Hospital and Community Resource and Referral Center.

Veterans at the DM VA Hospital and veterans served at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center need paperback books, breakfast bars, granola bars, pudding packs, small bottles of liquid dish soap and laundry detergent, scrub sponges, all-purpose spray-top cleaner, plungers and stick vacuums.

Donations may be dropped off at 1305 S. 15th St, Adel, or at the Memorial Day Ceremony at Oakdale Cemetery on Monday at 9 a.m. For pick up, call Shirley McAdon at (515) 993-4862.

Thank you for your help and for your generosity.