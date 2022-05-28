ADM senior Cody Felt receives $1,000 Champion Seed scholarship

COURTESY OF CHAMPION SEED

Cody Felt, a senior at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School, has received a $1,000 scholarship from Champion Seed to support his career in agriculture.

Felt, sponsored for the scholarship by his father, plans to attend Iowa State University for a bachelor of science degree in agricultural studies with minors in agronomy and ag systems technology. After college graduation, Felt aims to return to his family’s century farm to assist his dad with raising crops and livestock. He also plans to leverage his training in agricultural technology to assist area farmers in the winter with installing tools and machinery that modernizes and support agricultural operations.

The Ellsworth-based company selected Felt based on his academic achievements, career choice and his essay response. In the essay, Felt detailed ideas to improve the nation’s renewable fuels industry by supporting the Renewable Fuels Standard.

“I would talk to President Joe Biden about biofuels and the RFS and ask him to promote biofuels as a key solution for America’s energy and climate agenda,” Felt wrote. “Supporting biofuels can solve carbon emission problems and lower fuel prices currently hurting consumers, small business and farmers.”

The Champion Seed teams congratulates Felt and area seniors pursuing degrees in agriculture.