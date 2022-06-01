Van Meter Raccoon River Days set to return June 3-4

Van Meter Raccoon River Days will return for a two-day celebration on Friday and Saturday.

The event has typically been held on one day, but this year's celebration has been split up into two days. Vicki Lyon, chair of Raccoon River Days, said Friday night will feature a variety of kids activities with inflatables, crafts (courtesy of Van Meter Public Library), free-will donation hot dog meal and more starting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Event Complex. The night will wrap up with a fireworks show.

“It’s more of a family night Friday night. Saturday night there is a live band and the bags tournament. It’s more adult-focused but it doesn’t mean the kids can’t be there,” Lyon said.

Raccoon River Days will kick off Saturday morning with a 5K run. The super soak parade will start at 10 a.m. No registration is needed and those looking to participate should line up at the school parking lot.

“We always look forward to our water parade, our super soak parade, which is just a hoot. Everyone gets into it, including the mayor,” Lyon said.

The festivities continue starting at 4 p.m. with a bags tournament, school reunion, pork sandwich dinner and a pie auction. The event will wrap up with live music by Sons of Gladys Kravitz at 7:30 p.m.

Lyon said the event will happen rain or shine and updates will be posted to the Van Meter Raccoon River Days Facebook page.

She added that a number of sponsors stepped up to help make this year’s event low-cost for attendees, including Fleet Farm, 5th Quarter Bar and Grill and more.

Lyon encourages everyone to come out on Friday and Saturday for Raccoon River Days.

“Just enjoy a nice, family-fun event at low cost and just celebrate being together,” she said.

For more information, follow the Van Meter Raccoon River Days Facebook page or visit vanmeterlife.com.