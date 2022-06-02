Around the County Events

Staff Report

Dallas Center Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Mound Park.

The Dallas Center Farmers Market opens on Friday, June 3 from 4-7 p.m. in Mound Park. The Seasonal Fun and DC Celebrations committees invite residents to join them for First Fridays in Mound Park. Games, live music and food trucks will accompany the Dallas Center Farmers Market and Skate Night. Will McNight will perform live music on June 3. The Dallas Center Roller Skate Rink at Mound Park is open from 7-9 p.m. on Fridays and Tuesdays. The June 3 theme is “Hat Night.” Free skating, games, theme nights and fun for everyone. Find the full schedule on the city’s website.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

June 3-4 in Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will return on June 3-4. The event kicks off on Friday, June 3 with a beef burger supper, golf cart parade/poker run, BYOB beer garden, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward crowning and a live band, Suede. The event continues on Saturday, June 4 with a vendor/craft show on Main Street, parade, carnival games, inflatables, a live band, fireworks and more. Check out a full list of activities on the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day Facebook page.

Van Meter Raccoon River Days

June 3-4 in Van Meter.

The annual Raccoon River Days return to Van Meter on June 3-4. A family fun night will be held on Friday, June 3 with hot dogs, family activities and fireworks. The festivities continue on Saturday, June 4 with a 5K run, water parade, bags tournament, pork chop dinner, pie contest and live band Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Find more details on the Van Meter Raccoon River Days Facebook page.

Fish Waukee

9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Triumph Park, 700 NW Douglas Parkway, Waukee.

The Rotary Club of Waukee is partnering with the Waukee Parks and Recreation Department for the 2nd annual Fish Waukee! event on June 4. Utilizing the Fish Iowa! Curriculum, participating individuals will have the ability to learn key fishing skills such as baiting, casting, reeling, and fish and wildlife ethics. Participants will have the ability to rotate between stations learning the vital skills necessary for fishing and water conservation. The free event is open to kids of all ages and will be held at Triumph Park, though registration is required online. Bait will be provided to all participants, but everyone is encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Adult supervision is required at all times. Register at waukee.activityreg.com

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Soumas Court, Perry.

Atelier at 1109 will present an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists on Saturday, June 4. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Dallas Center Art and More

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host Art and More on Saturday, June 4. The event will feature a paint party, guitar jam session, creative writing workshop, sidewalk chalk project, art vendors, live music, face painting, pottery demonstrations, food trucks and more. Visit the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee Facebook page for more information.

Dallas County Sheriff Special Olympics All-Wheel Show

10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at 8th Street and Main Street on the Adel Downtown Square.

The Dallas County Sheriff Special Olympics All-Wheel Show will return on Saturday, June 4. Registration will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging will take place from 1-2 p.m. and awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.

Governors Days

June 9-11 in Grimes.

Governors Days will be held from June 9-11 in the Governors District, in the heart of Grimes. Complete with concerts, parades, carnivals and much, much more, Governors Days has something for everyone. Admission to the festival is free thanks to the many business sponsors from the community. This year's theme of Governors Days is Grimes Galaxy. For more information, follow Governors Days on Facebook or visit www.governorsdays.com

Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, 26759 N Ave., Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will kick off the summer season with Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard on Saturday, June 11. The event will feature live music, wine, food and 40 artists and crafters.

Adel History Walk

1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Stage and Pavilion, Adel.

Meet Rebecca Hillmer at the Stage and Pavilion for a Walk Through History in Adel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Where was the Scott Hospital? How were police dispatched before cell phones and two-way radios? Join the walking tour and find out! Adel's entire downtown area is designated a National Historic District. Discover why and many more interesting details about downtown buildings and people that have shaped Adel’s history today!

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will kick off with a free concert on Saturday, June 11. A free-will donation will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. by the Friends of the Minburn Library. Jake Kemble will perform from 7-9 p.m.

