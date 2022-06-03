Foreign exchange students visit Adel Historical Museum

COURTESY OF ADEL HISTORICAL MUSEUM

Special to Dallas County News

On Wednesday, May 18, Museum Director Jan Price and Don Price opened the Adel Historical Museum to welcome 11 foreign exchange students to share the history of Adel. Six students from Kazakhstan and five students from Kyrgyzstan were scholarship recipients to participate in a full-year program but were unable to do so due to COVID restrictions. Instead, they received an opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. for a week and to live in a host family and community for a week through the American Leadership Exchange program. Eleven ADM families welcomed these students into their homes.

Jan introduced the student ambassadors to the history of Adel by providing a story about the famous Adel State Bank robbery and the burning down of the barn to which the robbers escaped to lure the robbers out. She had a wealth of information about the displays in the museum. One particular item was her excitement about the ice box sign that indicated how many pounds of ice were needed when the ice-man made his delivery. A follow-up quiz a few days later found the students not only remembered the sign but they knew exactly its purpose and how many pounds were listed on the sign! Jan’s telling of great stories was obviously memorable and she impressed the students.

At the end of the museum tour, Jan gifted each student with a T-shirt and an American flag button. The students were speechless! Not only had Jan opened the museum for them and took time to remark upon all the exhibits and answer questions, but her generosity overwhelmed them. The foreign exchange students know the outward face of our country’s pop culture, movies and fashion but did not know the inward face of its people’s giving nature and generosity. They had seen several instances of this during their stay in Adel and Jan’s was one more.