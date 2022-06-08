ReNae Arnold wins Republican primary for Dallas County Recorder

In one of two locally contested races Tuesday, ReNae Arnold won her Republican primary for Dallas County Recorder.

Arnold received 54% of the vote, defeating opponent Peggy Ann Sieleman, according to unofficial election results.

In the general election, Arnold will face Democratic candidate Benjamin Litton. Republican Dallas County Recorder Chad Airhart, who has held the job since 2010, did not seek reelection.

Arnold, of Adel, has spent the last 20 years working in supply chain management and logistics.

“With the experience, knowledge, and work ethic that I have acquired in the private sector over the past two decades, I am confident that I can serve the people of Dallas County to their highest expectations in the Recorder’s office,” Arnold said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Dallas County Board of Supervisors.