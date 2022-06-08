Dallas County Treasurer Mitch Hambleton wins Republican primary

In one of two locally contested races Tuesday, Dallas County Treasurer Mitch Hambleton won his Republican primary against Josh Chapman, of Adel.

Hambleton received 58% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Hambleton is expected to win the Nov. 8 general election because there is no Democratic candidate running for the position.

Hambleton, of Dallas Center, has served as the Dallas County Treasurer since 2014.

After initially deciding not to run for reelection, Hambleton reconsidered after hearing feedback from county residents.

“People really appreciate the job that I have done while in office and have asked me to continue to do so," he said. "I really enjoy my job. I feel that my department does everything that they can to deliver the great, efficient service to the taxpayers of Dallas County.”

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Dallas County as treasurer for the past eight years," Hambleton added in a statement when announcing his reelection. "I am proud to lead such a great group of people and look forward to continuing to do so.”

All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Dallas County Board of Supervisors.