Here are 5 things to do this weekend around Dallas County, including Governors Days

Staff Report

Governors Days

June 9-11 in Grimes.

Governors Days will be held from June 9-11 in the Governors District, in the heart of Grimes. Complete with concerts, parades, carnivals and much, much more, Governors Days has something for everyone. Admission to the festival is free thanks to the many business sponsors from the community. This year's theme of Governors Days is Grimes Galaxy. For more information, follow Governors Days on Facebook or visit www.governorsdays.com

Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, 26759 N Ave., Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will kick off the summer season with Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard on Saturday, June 11. The event will feature live music, wine, food and 40 artists and crafters.

Adel History Walk

1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Stage and Pavilion, Adel.

Meet Rebecca Hillmer at the Stage and Pavilion for a Walk Through History in Adel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Where was the Scott Hospital? How were police dispatched before cell phones and two-way radios? Join the walking tour and find out! Adel's entire downtown area is designated a National Historic District. Discover why and many more interesting details about downtown buildings and people that have shaped Adel’s history today!

Waukee Palooza

5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Kinship Brewing Company.

The Rotary Club of Waukee and Kinship invite you to the second annual Waukee Palooza music festival on Saturday, June 11. What is Waukee Palooza? First and foremost, it’s an annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Waukee. The Rotary Club of Waukee supports local nonprofit organizations including Waukee Area Christian Services, the Salvation Army, Meals from the Heartland and the Dallas County Community Closet. Their upcoming initiatives include partnering with the city of Waukee on a new butterfly garden and supporting programs making a difference on the issue of human trafficking. It’s also a community celebration! Tap your feet to the beat with music from The Sheet, Tank Antony Band and headlining band Big Time Grain Co. All music will be performing on the main-stage, just east of the Kinship patio. Enjoy food from Charlotte’s Kitchen, Des Moines Bacon Company, Kinship’s kitchen, Next of Kin, and dessert from Dough Crazy. Plus a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more to help raise funds for the good works of the Rotary Club of Waukee. This is a family-friendly and dog-friendly event, everyone is welcome. Learn more about the festivalonline.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will kick off with a free concert on Saturday, June 11. A free-will donation meal of hot dogs, chips, drinks and bars will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. by the Friends of the Minburn Library. Jake Kemble will perform from 7-9 p.m.

