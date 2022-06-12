Faith Lutheran Church cuts the ribbon on new addition in Adel

While the weather didn’t cooperate for an outdoor ribbon cutting, the new fellowship addition at Faith Lutheran Church served its purpose.

Church members, representatives from the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce and Adel residents gathered to help cut the ribbon for the new addition on Wednesday, May 25.

Pastor Matt Krause said he was looking forward to seeing “what the Lord has in store for us.”

“It’s not just for us, but it’s for the community as well,” he said of the new fellowship space.

The goal from day one, he added, was to create a space that the church members would benefit from as well as the community. The space the church previously used for fellowship could hold around 80 comfortably and up to 150, though Krause said it was tight. The new fellowship addition can hold 200 with partitioned walls for classroom space and around 250 when the walls are opened up.

The church had housed elections in the smaller fellowship space. Now, elections can be held in the larger addition. The new space can also be used for basketball or volleyball by community youth groups.

“How that looks, we don’t quite know yet but we’re excited for the potential that it can have,” Krause said of the community using the new fellowship space.

As for the church, the new space allows for members to have fellowship in one location. When the church hosted events like its annual harvest dinner, Krause said they had to utilize a number of rooms.

“We’ve doubled the square footage,” he added. “To have a place where we as a church could have fellowship together all in one space and then provide that for our community too, was the goal.”

An administrative wing was also added for the church offices and additional classrooms. An addition was also added to the existing space. The entrance was opened up and the ceiling was vaulted, which Krause said brought in more natural light.

Doug Mandernach, chair of the building committee, said the idea for the addition started in 2007 before being tabled. The idea was revisited a few years later and work then started on the new addition. The space was finished in March and a dedication was held at the church at the end of the month. A ribbon cutting ceremony was then held on May 25 to show off the new space to the community.

“We look forward as we have now cut the ribbon to the ways and opportunities in which the Lord will present to us that we can bridge with the community,” Krause said.